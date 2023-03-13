Delta takes off with modernized blend of mainframes and cloud

When it comes to IT, Delta Airlines is climbing higher into the clouds even as it keeps its footing on solid ground. The Atlanta-based airlines, which is partnering with Amazon Web Services on the cloud front and Kyndryl for its mainframe systems, is very content with its choice for a hybrid infrastructure, says Matt Cincera, senior vice president of software engineering at Delta.

“We have a good balance. They play together well,” says Cincera. “We have hundreds of applications that we’re in the process of moving to the cloud but a lot of our main capabilities are underpinned by workloads on the mainframe and it’s definitely with us for the foreseeable future.”

Some of those workloads include travel reservation systems and crew scheduling systems — mission-critical, 24-by-7 applications that are never turned off.

Delta’s foray into the cloud began in earnest about two years ago as the pandemic brought travel to a virtual halt, Cincera says. In partnership with AWS, the airlines started migrating many front-end applications and distributed applications that “marry” themselves well to the cloud while retaining traditional back-end workloads on the mainframe.

One cloud application that Delta highlights is the robust WiFi portal it launched this year to enable passengers to run connected applications on their own devices throughout a flight without having to pay the added cost for expensive and limited wireless sessions delivered via satellite.

The WiFi portal, which Delta is offering in collaboration with T-Mobile, also gives travelers to the ability to run any content on their devices rather than being limited to preselected content on backseat screens. The portal is available on roughly 550 Delta airplanes and was made possible because of Delta’s commitment to the cloud, Cincera says, noting Delta has 902 mainline aircraft and 352 regional aircraft in its global fleet.