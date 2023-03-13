Delta takes off with modernized blend of mainframes and cloud

When it comes to IT, Delta Airlines is climbing higher into the clouds even as it keeps its footing on solid ground. The Atlanta-based airlines, which is partnering with Amazon Web Services on the cloud front and Kyndryl for its mainframe systems, is very content with its choice for a hybrid infrastructure, says Matt Cincera, senior vice president of software engineering at Delta.\n\n\u201cWe have a good balance. They play together well,\u201d says Cincera. \u201cWe have hundreds of applications that we\u2019re in the process of moving to the cloud but a lot of our main capabilities are underpinned by workloads on the mainframe and it\u2019s definitely with us for the foreseeable future.\u201d\n\nSome of those workloads include travel reservation systems and crew scheduling systems \u2014 mission-critical, 24-by-7 applications that are never turned off.\n\nDelta\u2019s foray into the cloud began in earnest about two years ago as the pandemic brought travel to a virtual halt, Cincera says. In partnership with AWS, the airlines started migrating many front-end applications and distributed applications that \u201cmarry\u201d themselves well to the cloud while retaining traditional back-end workloads on the mainframe.\n\nOne cloud application that Delta highlights is the robust WiFi portal it launched this year to enable passengers to run connected applications on their own devices throughout a flight without having to pay the added cost for expensive and limited wireless sessions delivered via satellite.\n\nThe WiFi portal, which Delta is offering in collaboration with T-Mobile, also gives travelers to the ability to run any content on their devices rather than being limited to preselected content on backseat screens. The portal is available on roughly 550 Delta airplanes and was made possible because of Delta\u2019s commitment to the cloud, Cincera says, noting Delta has 902 mainline aircraft and 352 regional aircraft in its global fleet.\n\n\u201cThe speed of the cloud allowed us to move from concept to installation and provisioning in six months,\u201d he says, adding that Delta\u2019s cloud shift has also helped reduce equipment purchases and maintenance costs while providing efficiency and elasticity for the applications the airlines runs in the cloud.\n\nBest of both worlds\n\nAs part of its cloud strategy, Delta has been moving many analytical workloads and data to the cloud. It has also been exploiting services aimed at enhancing customer service and experience.\n\nFor example, Delta IT, which Cincera says comprises roughly 1,400 team members, including subcontractors, has implemented Amazon Connect, an omnichannel customer service center, to enable self-service capabilities such as chat and virtual assist. Such services handle basic customer questions, such as baggage allowance for an upcoming trip, \u201cand maps them to automated workflows to help customers more quickly,\u201d he says.\n\nDelta has plans to deploy AI to automate even more human interactions with the Delta.com site. \u201cOne of the most challenging areas is mapping customer intent and then automating the processes behind it, especially with really tricky transactions,\u201d Cincera says. \u201cWorking on automating that is a big focus area for us.\u201d\n\nDespite its enthusiasm for the cloud, Delta intends to continue to rely on mainframes for select workloads and recently signed another 5-year partnership with Kyndryl, formerly IBM Global Services, to manage its mainframe applications, such as its reservation and crew scheduling workloads, as well as its CRM system and FAA maintenance documentation.\n\nKyndryl will also integrate automation capabilities to enable more agility in moving and managing data across various environments, says Brian O\u2019Rourke, a former 20-year Delta employee who jumped over to IBM Canada and is now lead advisor at Kyndryl on the Delta account. O\u2019Rourke says Kyndryl will help Delta re-architect its infrastructure to better harness data for innovative services, and he expects the two infrastructure platforms \u2014 cloud and the mainframe \u2014 to co-exist for a long time.\n\n\u201cIt is a journey \u2014 doing application modernization and migrating to the cloud,\u201d O\u201d Rourke says. \u201cBut I can tell you, given the demands of the airlines, they will continue for be on the mainframe for the foreseeable future.\u201d\n\nThe hybrid infrastructure is expected to remain in place in complex industries such as airlines and banking in which high availability and maximum reliability are absolute requirements, some analysts claim. Others point out that hybrid approaches enable enterprises to avoid costly vendor lock-in while enjoying multiple layers of fault tolerance.\n\nThe mainframe marches on\n\nWhile some CIOs are sharpening their mainframe exit strategies by opting for the steep journey to the cloud, and others see the mainframe as dying, the mainframe remains ideal for certain workloads, putting many CIOs in a bind, says Peter Rutten, director of high-performance computing research at IDC.\n\n\u201cThis paradox exists because the CIOs typically are of a generation that did not get mainframe courses in their computer science program yet now they find themselves presiding over a system that they don\u2019t understand, that represents a large portion of their budget, and that is managed by a team older and more knowledgeable than they,\u201d Rutten says. \u201cSo their knee-jerk reaction is: Put it in the cloud. To which the mainframe team often responds: That will be expensive, disruptive, and, frankly, unnecessary.\u201d\n\nRutten says the current roster of mainframes are \u201chypermodern systems engineered like no other compute platform\u201d and built for zero disruptions, performance degradation, security lapses, or downtime.\n\nAdditionally, he says that IBM\u2019s purchase of Red Hat and subsequent integrations means that IBM Z leverages OpenShift and Ansible for hybrid cloud as well as prepackaged cloud workloads. IBM releases a new generation every 2 1\/2 years and invests close to US$1 billion in innovation in each new release. It may surprise some that the platform has seen shipment increases since 2013, Rutten adds.\n\nAs long as IBM continues to enhance the mainframe and make it interoperable with the cloud, there\u2019s no reason why it\u2019ll go away, Rutten says, adding that many IT leaders, Cincera among them, are more pragmatic.\n\n\u201cThey know that they need the mainframe, modernize on the platform, integrate it with the rest of their data center, run it as a hybrid cloud, and take advantage of the new consumption-based pricing models for the platform,\u201d he says.\n\nDelta is of the same mindset \u2014 for now.\n\n\u201cHaving that strong mainframe backbone and delivering services though high performing cloud capabilities plays well together,\u201d Cincera says of Delta\u2019s ongoing embrace of a hybrid infrastructure for the future. \u201cWe\u2019re really comfortable where we\u2019re at today.\u201d