New Oman-Australia undersea cable promises alternate, reliable route

Australian investment firm Subco is offering an alternative route for internet connectivity between Australia, Middle East and Europe through the Oman Australia Cable (OAC) by avoiding the earthquake prone route that currently goes through Malacca Strait.\n\nSubco OAC is already 9,800 km long, with landing points in Perth, West Island, and Cocos Islands in Australia, and Muscat. The company is now extending the undersea cable by 1,200 km to set up a new branch at Salalah in Oman.\n\n\u201cWith a number of other major subsea cable systems interconnecting, or planning to interconnect, at Salalah, we hope to provide our customers with an express gateway for onward capacity from Australia to EMEA, and enable enhanced network performance, connectivity and resiliency for all of Australia,\u201d Bevan Slattery, founder and CEO of Subco said in a statement.\n\nThe extension to the OAC will offer an alternative \u201csecure\u201d option through OAC for moving traffic from Australia to the Middle East and Europe, the company said.\n\nOAC will be \u201csecure and resilient, as it will traverse the deep waters of the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea, will be geographically diverse from all systems west of Australia, and will avoid shallow, congested and earthquake-prone passages,\u201d the company said.\n\nHigh volumes of network traffic in Asia are concentrated through the Java Sea and Malacca Strait \u2013 (marred by) shallow, earthquake-prone waters that are frequented by local fishers and used as heavy shipping passages, Subco noted on its website. \u201cSubco avoids these congested pathways and leverages true geographical diversity by positioning OAC in the deep and largely untapped waters of the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea.\u201d\n\nMalacca Strait is a narrow stretch of water between Indonesia and Malaysia. Java Sea is located in Southeast Asia, bordered by the Indonesian island of Java to the south, Sumatra to the west, and Borneo to the north. \n\n\u201cOnce built, the new branch will be able to interconnect with several new hyperscale cable systems that lead from Salalah into Europe and Africa \u2013 including Meta-backed 2Africa, the Reliance Jio-backed India-Europe Express (IEX), and Google, Sparkle and Omantel-backed Blue-Raman. As a result, OAC\u2019s planned Salalah gateway would enable one of the lowest latency routes from Australia to Europe,\u201d the company said.