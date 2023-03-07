Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeNew Oman-Australia undersea cable promises alternate, reliable route
Moumita Deb Choudhury
by Moumita Deb Choudhury

New Oman-Australia undersea cable promises alternate, reliable route

News
Mar 07, 2023 2 mins
Broadband Internet

By extending the Oman Australia Cable (OAC) route to Salalah, customers will have an alternative option for moving traffic from Australia to the Middle East and Europe, and avoiding the existing earthquake-prone route.

CIO | Middle East > Oman > Muscat > Muttrah Corniche > Coastline / waterfront / shoreline
Credit: Simon Skafar / Getty Images

Australian investment firm Subco is offering an alternative route for internet connectivity between Australia, Middle East and Europe through the Oman Australia Cable (OAC) by avoiding the earthquake prone route that currently goes through Malacca Strait.

Subco OAC is already 9,800 km long, with landing points in Perth, West Island, and Cocos Islands in Australia, and Muscat. The company is now extending the undersea cable by 1,200 km to set up a new branch at Salalah in Oman.

“With a number of other major subsea cable systems interconnecting, or planning to interconnect, at Salalah, we hope to provide our customers with an express gateway for onward capacity from Australia to EMEA, and enable enhanced network performance, connectivity and resiliency for all of Australia,” Bevan Slattery, founder and CEO of Subco said in a statement.

The extension to the OAC will offer an alternative “secure” option through OAC for moving traffic from Australia to the Middle East and Europe, the company said.

OAC will be “secure and resilient, as it will traverse the deep waters of the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea, will be geographically diverse from all systems west of Australia, and will avoid shallow, congested and earthquake-prone passages,” the company said.

High volumes of network traffic in Asia are concentrated through the Java Sea and Malacca Strait – (marred by) shallow, earthquake-prone waters that are frequented by local fishers and used as heavy shipping passages, Subco noted on its website. “Subco avoids these congested pathways and leverages true geographical diversity by positioning OAC in the deep and largely untapped waters of the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea.”

Malacca Strait is a narrow stretch of water between Indonesia and Malaysia. Java Sea is located in Southeast Asia, bordered by the Indonesian island of Java to the south, Sumatra to the west, and Borneo to the north.

“Once built, the new branch will be able to interconnect with several new hyperscale cable systems that lead from Salalah into Europe and Africa – including Meta-backed 2Africa, the Reliance Jio-backed India-Europe Express (IEX), and Google, Sparkle and Omantel-backed Blue-Raman. As a result, OAC’s planned Salalah gateway would enable one of the lowest latency routes from Australia to Europe,” the company said.

Moumita Deb Choudhury
by Moumita Deb Choudhury

Moumita Deb Choudhury is an Assistant Editor with Foundry India with over 10 years of experience in technology journalism. She has previously worked with HT Media and The Indian Express Group. She is trained in Indian classical music and loves to spend time with her daughter when she is not working.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

Feature

The 10 most in-demand tech jobs for 2023 — and how to hire for them

By Sarah K. White
Jan 06, 202310 mins
IT JobsStaff ManagementCareers
Image
Feature

The RACI matrix: Your blueprint for project success

By Bob Kantor
Sep 14, 2022
IT Governance FrameworksProject Management ToolsIT Leadership
Image
How-To

What is an SLA? Best practices for service-level agreements

By Stephanie Overby, Lynn Greiner and Lauren Gibbons Paul
Jul 05, 2017
Technology IndustryIT StrategyOutsourcing
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with George Eapen, Group Chief Information Officer at Petrofac

Feb 07, 202318 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with Marc Hale, Chief Technology Officer, AIA NZ

Feb 07, 202321 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with Veneeth Purushotaman, Group Chief Information Officer, Aster DM Healthcare

Jan 09, 202320 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image