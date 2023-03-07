Keeping customers at the center of everything

By Hock Tan, Broadcom President and CEO

During the 17 years I have led Broadcom, solving problems for customers and giving them the tools they need to succeed have been the most rewarding parts of my job. It’s important to me that whether we’re inventing the future through innovative R&D or co-creating new solutions with partners and users, Broadcom’s focus is customer centricity.

Broadcom has long prided itself in offering world-class enterprise technology solutions, spanning semiconductors to infrastructure software that the world’s largest companies need and want. Once we acquire VMware, we expect to deepen our commitment to customer success by building a more dynamic IT value proposition. Together, we will add the software tools customers need to better manage and get the most out of their data across all possible environments, whether they choose private cloud or public cloud approaches.

We’ll also gain valuable partnerships – an ecosystem that has been and will remain essential to Broadcom’s broader commitment to maintain, nurture, and serve VMware’s existing and future customers, regardless of organizational size. VMware’s partners today serve as both innovation collaborators and connectors to a wider range of customers, including small- and medium-sized businesses. Once the acquisition is completed, we will sustain and further develop VMware’s robust partner ecosystem, especially as we work together to expand VMware’s solutions. Partners will be able to grow their businesses as the combined company accelerates execution and smart portfolio growth. Together, we’ll be better positioned to help customers speed app modernization, move to the cloud faster and support a more secure and hybrid workforce.

We will also help expand an extremely innovative, world-wide user community. As I mentioned in my open letter to the VMware User Group (VMUG), it’s all about the product – and we’re going to focus on making VMware’s products even better for customers, including making them easier for customers and partners to access and use. As part of this, we will support and invest greater resources in VMware’s training programs, which we recognize are incredibly valuable offerings to the user community, and use our longstanding experience in utilizing partner and user ecosystems to support customers’ technology and multi-cloud priorities.

However, for Broadcom and VMware to remain central to customer success, we also must remain at the forefront of product innovation and help customers keep up with technology advancements. VMware will complement Broadcom’s more than 60-year focus on innovation, intellectual property, and R&D know-how. Our combined track record of developing and distributing ground-breaking technologies will accelerate customer value, and industry and ecosystem growth. Each company’s products are leaders in their respective markets and categories, powering the most complex IT environments in the world.

Ultimately, through this combination of partners, users, and products, we will take our commitment to customer success to a new level. In this multi-cloud era, Broadcom and VMware will empower customers by providing them the tools that give them the choice, freedom, and flexibility to innovate and better manage their IT environments. Customers cannot compete or operate effectively if their IT environments lag the industry, and that’s particularly true for those managing highly sensitive data and need to protect and control their data across environments – whether on-premises or in private or public clouds.

Take Europe, for example, where governments and critical industries are looking to sovereign clouds. A multi-cloud approach that includes sovereign clouds allows organizations to ensure their data is being safely stored and managed in compliance with relevant regional and national laws and regulations. It is critical for enterprises, especially governments, to maintain flexibility to move data between deployment environments, while running workloads across these multiple environments. Governments moving to multi-cloud will need the tools to effectively manage their data and run applications in different cloud environments to meet different regulatory and other requirements.

At Broadcom, we all see an incredibly exciting future for VMware’s customers. Together, we will continue investing in and further developing VMware’s innovative product portfolio, leveraging our shared R&D commitment and expertise. And we will leverage our collective experience with VMware’s partners and users to unlock new value and growth. This combination will serve our customers more impactfully and comprehensively than ever before and propel their businesses forward over the long term.

About Hock Tan:

Hock Tan is Broadcom President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. He has held this position since March 2006. From September 2005 to January 2008, he served as chairman of the board of Integrated Device Technology. Prior to becoming chairman of IDT, Mr. Tan was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Circuit Systems from June 1999 to September 2005. Prior to ICS, Mr. Tan was Vice President of Finance with Commodore International from 1992 to 1994, and previously held senior management positions with PepsiCo and General Motors. Mr. Tan served as managing director of Pacven Investment, a venture capital fund in Singapore from 1988 to 1992, and served as managing director for Hume Industries in Malaysia from 1983 to 1988.