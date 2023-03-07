Leaders That Reboot Their Game to Become a Future Enterprise

If digital transformation was about driving fundamental change within the company, then its next chapter will be far more outward-looking. This is about being digital-first: to build digital businesses that are viable and sustainable in the long term. Rather than just leveraging digital technology to seize new opportunities, such organisations are poised to create operating models for meeting evolving customer needs. In fact, 95% of CEOs globally already see the need to adopt a digital-first strategy.\n\nBut what does it mean to be a digital business? Firstly, digital businesses embrace a digital-first enterprise strategy led by the CEO and other C-suite executives. They use technology to stay competitive, shifting their priorities from just driving efficiency. They are fixated on delivering business outcomes at scale with digital innovation programs. They create value through digital technologies.\n\nThis change can be seen in how most Asia\/Pacific Japan (APJ) CIOs are taking up the role of strategic advisor and partner, collaborating with their business counterparts in operations and product development. And with revenue generation becoming an integral part of the CIO\u2019s breadth of responsibilities, it\u2019s clear that technology is taking on a leading role in value creation.\n\nMore and more businesses today have taken root in a digital business model to serve as their stepping stone towards becoming Future Enterprises. The Future Enterprise is the vision of International Data Corporation (IDC) on how enterprises should operate and invest not only to achieve measurable business goals and outcomes, but to participate in the new era of digital businesses. This is where forward-thinking organisations will thrive by attracting digital talent, improving enterprise intelligence, scaling digital innovation, and more.\n\nTo celebrate and recognise the APJ leaders and businesses who have challenged themselves to become a digital business, IDC has launched anew the APJ IDC Future Enterprise Awards. Last year, stand out winners include companies and individuals such as:\n\nEntries will be judged against these critical capabilities of the Future Enterprise:\n\nTo celebrate the innovative works of individuals and organisations, the Future Enterprise Awards also have these categories:\n\nThis year, to recognise outstanding organisations born in the digital-native era and smart cities projects, IDC will also hand out Special Awards for:\n\nThe Future Enterprise Awards will also serve as a forum for sharing smart cities\u2019 best practices to aid and accelerate development in APJ. As smart cities catalyse the digital transformation of urban ecosystems towards systemic environmental, financial, and social outcomes, they tap into emerging technologies and innovation to make cities more liveable, while offering new services and economic opportunities.\n\nNominations are now open for the awards across different regions\u2014APJ, North America, Europe, and Middle East, Africa, and Turkey\u2014with entries reviewed by a select panel of judges, composed of IDC worldwide analysts, industry thought leaders, and members of the academia. Each nomination is first evaluated by IDC\u2019s country and regional analysts against a standard assessment framework, based on IDC\u2019s Future Enterprise taxonomy. Winners of each country will then qualify for the regional competition.\n\nVisit IDC Future Enterprise Awards to learn more. To submit a nomination, complete this form by 16 June, 2023.