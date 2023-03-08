SAP rounds out data warehouse cloud functionality, renamed Datasphere

SAP\u2019s Data Warehouse Cloud is evolving, gaining new features and a new name, Datasphere, as the company addresses continued diversification of the enterprise data.\n\nIt\u2019s part of SAP\u2019s move to become a more significant player in the business data fabric space, said Irfan Khan, SAP\u2019s chief product officer for its HANA database and analytics.\n\nKhan said SAP is going beyond the usual capabilities of a data fabric by preserving the business context of the data it carries. \u201cWe want to preserve the business semantics and the business context of that data,\u201d he said. \u201cWe\u2019re not going to have customers make a compromise between accessing the data virtually or federating the data.\u201d\n\nThreat recognition\n\nThe competitive threat SAP faces in this space, said IDC analyst Dan Vesset, is that the data landscape is becoming more diverse.\n\n\u201cYou have SAP applications and you have more and more of somebody else\u2019s applications in the same environment, and the question then is, where\u2019s the center of gravity? Who has the most pull?\u201d he said.\n\nKhan acknowledged the threat is influencing SAP\u2019s product development.\n\n\u201cA significant part of SAP\u2019s evolution towards this new strategy is recognizing that no single vendor will own the entire customer stack,\u201d he said. \u201cThat customer stack is in fact very heterogeneous.\u201d\n\nIn the past, SAP and other vendors have assumed that if they create a new product, customers will move their data to it \u2014 but that has not always worked out well for either vendors or customers.\n\nSAP is no longer taking a hard line on moving data to its applications, Khan said.\n\n\u201cIf you\u2019re running a marketing campaign, more likely you\u2019ll need to have access to SAP data,\u201d he said. \u201cBut it just makes it a lot easier to have access to the SAP context through the business data fabric, through Datasphere, without having to redundantly move the data, lose the context, lose semantics, and then have to go to the painful exercise of having to reconstitute all that again.\u201d\n\nThe new functions Datasphere offers over Data Warehouse Cloud include automated data cataloging, simplified data replication, and improved data modeling.\n\nThe move from Data Warehouse Cloud to Datasphere will be easy, according to Khan: Existing customers will automatically have access to the new functionality and will be charged for usage under their regular SAP consumption agreement. \u201cThere\u2019s nothing more to pay if you don\u2019t use it,\u201d he said.\n\nSAP is also opening it up to partners to add new functionality and make it easier to access data from other platforms through Datasphere.\n\n\u201cWe want to make it very easy for SAP\u2019s data to be accessed and to be extended with business context through Datasphere,\u201d he said. \u201cBut we\u2019ll also use our new data ecosystem participants.\u201d\n\nPartner agreements\n\nFour partners are signed up to offer Datasphere integrations at launch. Collibra plans to offer enterprises a way to build a complete catalog, with lineage, of all their SAP and non-SAP data. Confluent will connect its cloud-native data streaming platform to Datasphere, making it possible to connect SAP and external applications in real time. Plus, Databricks is making it possible for users of its data lakehouse to integrate it with SAP applications, preserving semantics when data are shared. And DataRobot is helping customers to build automated machine learning capabilities on Datasphere.\n\nSAP has chosen its initial partners to cover a broad range of functions with little overlap between them, noted Vesset. But that doesn\u2019t mean there\u2019s no overlap with Datasphere itself.\n\nTake Datasphere\u2019s new data cataloging and governance functions, for instance. \u201cTheoretically, one could just use Collibra,\u201d Vesset said.\n\nHowever, he said, SAP will have greater knowledge of the metadata associated with the data held in its applications that the catalog is supposed to capture, and it can invest more in integration with its partners. \u201cIf you\u2019re an SAP ERP customer, or if you have multiple SAP enterprise applications, probably the easier path would be to use SAP\u2019s product first, and then use something like Collibra for other data that\u2019s not SAP,\u201d he said.\n\nFour partners are a start, but to make a success of this new strategy to help customers integrate SAP and non-SAP applications into their data fabric, \u201cThey absolutely need more, because they need to get to where their clients are, and their clients will have many different tools,\u201d he said. SAP is offering nothing enterprises can\u2019t find elsewhere \u2014 at a price. \u201cYou can build any of these tools yourself from open-source technologies, but there\u2019s a cost associated with that. That\u2019s the build, buy, or partner decision that every large organization needs to make,\u201d Vesset said. \u201cSAP is hoping that their solution will provide enough efficiency and cost savings for clients to come to them.\u201d