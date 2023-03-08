SAP rounds out data warehouse cloud functionality, renamed Datasphere

SAP’s Data Warehouse Cloud is evolving, gaining new features and a new name, Datasphere, as the company addresses continued diversification of the enterprise data.

It’s part of SAP’s move to become a more significant player in the business data fabric space, said Irfan Khan, SAP’s chief product officer for its HANA database and analytics.

Khan said SAP is going beyond the usual capabilities of a data fabric by preserving the business context of the data it carries. “We want to preserve the business semantics and the business context of that data,” he said. “We’re not going to have customers make a compromise between accessing the data virtually or federating the data.”

Threat recognition

The competitive threat SAP faces in this space, said IDC analyst Dan Vesset, is that the data landscape is becoming more diverse.

“You have SAP applications and you have more and more of somebody else’s applications in the same environment, and the question then is, where’s the center of gravity? Who has the most pull?” he said.

Khan acknowledged the threat is influencing SAP’s product development.