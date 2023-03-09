Learn from IT Innovators at CIO’s FutureIT Dallas

Leading a technically complex initiative can feel like you’re climbing Mount Everest. Find out what it’s actually like to scale the world’s tallest peak – and how it really does relate to your digital journey – from extreme adventurer Jamie Clark.

Clark will join prominent IT leaders from around the region at CIO’s FutureIT Dallas conference, taking place March 29 at the Tower Club of Dallas.

Designed for professionals in the Dallas-Fort Worth IT community, the event promises to help attendees master the complexity of digital innovation.

The daylong event kicks off with a workshop on persuasive communication. Led by Larry Bonfante, a senior consultant at Ouellette & Associates and former CIO of the United States Tennis Association, and Dan Roberts, host of the Tech Whispers podcast, the interactive session will coach attendees on gaming out a strategy for success when navigating tough conversations with colleagues, vendors, board members, and other stakeholders.

Forward-thinking businesses are realizing the role of the CIO in using technology to achieve business outcomes – especially in today’s uncertain economic times. Textron Vice President and CIO Kimberly Mackenroth, and Madhuri Andrews, former chief digital and information officer at Jacobs, will offer practical strategies to lead the digital journey and avoid burnout.

Immediately following their discussion, the conversation will open to the audience for a talkback session in which attendees can offer their insights and work through challenges at their organizations.