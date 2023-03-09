Africa

Learn from IT Innovators at CIO’s FutureIT Dallas

NewsBy Foundry US Events
Mar 09, 2023 3 mins
Digital Transformation

Build your leadership skills, your knowledge, and your network at this one-day tech conference in Dallas.

Featured Speakers at CIO's FutureIT Dallas March 2023
Credit: Photos Courtesy of Speakers (Clockwise from top left: Madhuri Andrews, former chief digital and information officer at Jacobs; extreme adventurer Jamie Clarke; and Ericsson head of IT, North America, Tony Caesar)

Leading a technically complex initiative can feel like you’re climbing Mount Everest. Find out what it’s actually like to scale the world’s tallest peak – and how it really does relate to your digital journey – from extreme adventurer Jamie Clark.

Clark will join prominent IT leaders from around the region at CIO’s FutureIT Dallas conference, taking place March 29 at the Tower Club of Dallas.

Designed for professionals in the Dallas-Fort Worth IT community, the event promises to help attendees master the complexity of digital innovation.

The daylong event kicks off with a workshop on persuasive communication. Led by Larry Bonfante, a senior consultant at Ouellette & Associates and former CIO of the United States Tennis Association, and Dan Roberts, host of the Tech Whispers podcast, the interactive session will coach attendees on gaming out a strategy for success when navigating tough conversations with colleagues, vendors, board members, and other stakeholders.

Forward-thinking businesses are realizing the role of the CIO in using technology to achieve business outcomes – especially in today’s uncertain economic times. Textron Vice President and CIO Kimberly Mackenroth, and Madhuri Andrews, former chief digital and information officer at Jacobs, will offer practical strategies to lead the digital journey and avoid burnout.

Immediately following their discussion, the conversation will open to the audience for a talkback session in which attendees can offer their insights and work through challenges at their organizations.

Another reality redefining the workplace is hybrid work environments. Compucom’s Troy Baldwin, product management director, will share tips for improving employee experience and building “remote right” strategies that connect digital workforces across the world.

Tackling one of today’s hottest IT trends – AI – is Don Goin, executive vice president and CIO of Texas Capital Bank. Goin will discuss how to realize the biggest gains using AI and how to move from pilot programs to true integration.

A common thread through all digital initiative is security. Tony Lauro, director of security technology and strategy at Akamai, will share the latest threat intelligence and how to protect against vulnerabilities introduced by the cloud and a distributed workforce.

Find out what’s next in future of enterprise automation with IDC’s Ritu Jyoti, group vice president of the worldwide artificial intelligence and automation research practice and global AI research lead.

With data and analytics forming the cornerstone of digital innovation, learn how to build a data-driven culture with Tony Caesar, Ericsson’s head of IT, North America, in conversation with U.S. Silica Vice President and CIO Ken Piddington.

Thomas Vick, regional director at the executive recruiting firm Robert Half, will give an overview of the IT executive job market as well as identify the skills that are emerging as must-have among successful candidates.

Throughout the day, attendees will have opportunities to learn about new solutions from technology partners and to network with peers.

There will be lively discussion groups with experts on topics such as zero trust, next-gen cloud strategies, and emerging technologies.

Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a guided networking session as more casual networking breaks. The day will wrap with a networking reception.

Don’t miss out – register now!

