Learn from IT Innovators at CIO’s FutureIT Dallas

Leading a technically complex initiative can feel like you\u2019re climbing Mount Everest. Find out what it\u2019s actually like to scale the world\u2019s tallest peak \u2013 and how it really does relate to your digital journey \u2013 from extreme adventurer Jamie Clark.\n\nClark will join prominent IT leaders from around the region at CIO\u2019s FutureIT Dallas conference, taking place March 29 at the Tower Club of Dallas.\n\nDesigned for professionals in the Dallas-Fort Worth IT community, the event promises to help attendees master the complexity of digital innovation.\n\nThe daylong event kicks off with a workshop on persuasive communication. Led by Larry Bonfante, a senior consultant at Ouellette & Associates and former CIO of the United States Tennis Association, and Dan Roberts, host of the Tech Whispers podcast, the interactive session will coach attendees on gaming out a strategy for success when navigating tough conversations with colleagues, vendors, board members, and other stakeholders.\n\nForward-thinking businesses are realizing the role of the CIO in using technology to achieve business outcomes \u2013 especially in today\u2019s uncertain economic times. Textron Vice President and CIO Kimberly Mackenroth, and Madhuri Andrews, former chief digital and information officer at Jacobs, will offer practical strategies to lead the digital journey and avoid burnout.\n\nImmediately following their discussion, the conversation will open to the audience for a talkback session in which attendees can offer their insights and work through challenges at their organizations.\n\nAnother reality redefining the workplace is hybrid work environments. Compucom\u2019s Troy Baldwin, product management director, will share tips for improving employee experience and building \u201cremote right\u201d strategies that connect digital workforces across the world.\n\nTackling one of today\u2019s hottest IT trends \u2013 AI \u2013 is Don Goin, executive vice president and CIO of Texas Capital Bank. Goin will discuss how to realize the biggest gains using AI and how to move from pilot programs to true integration.\n\nA common thread through all digital initiative is security. Tony Lauro, director of security technology and strategy at Akamai, will share the latest threat intelligence and how to protect against vulnerabilities introduced by the cloud and a distributed workforce.\n\nFind out what\u2019s next in future of enterprise automation with IDC\u2019s Ritu Jyoti, group vice president of the worldwide artificial intelligence and automation research practice and global AI research lead.\n\nWith data and analytics forming the cornerstone of digital innovation, learn how to build a data-driven culture with Tony Caesar, Ericsson\u2019s head of IT, North America, in conversation with U.S. Silica Vice President and CIO Ken Piddington.\n\nThomas Vick, regional director at the executive recruiting firm Robert Half, will give an overview of the IT executive job market as well as identify the skills that are emerging as must-have among successful candidates.\n\nThroughout the day, attendees will have opportunities to learn about new solutions from technology partners and to network with peers.\n\nThere will be lively discussion groups with experts on topics such as zero trust, next-gen cloud strategies, and emerging technologies.\n\nAttendees will also have the chance to participate in a guided networking session as more casual networking breaks. The day will wrap with a networking reception.\n\nDon\u2019t miss out \u2013 register now!