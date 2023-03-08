A refocus on the hybrid working technology experience is now critical to employee satisfaction and retention

Flexibility and lifestyle are critical concerns for the modern employee. While the \u201cGreat Resignation\u201d \u2013 a trend that has caused unprecedented rates of employees quitting and churn over the past few years \u2013 looks like it is finally starting to ease, the changes it drove in how business is done will persist. Companies were incentivised to invest in employee welfare and development, and those that do that best are now seeing massive improvements in retention. Going forward, IT and the CIO will play a critical role in facilitating that.\n\nThe Human-Centered Insights To Fuel IT\u2019s Vision 2022 report, conducted by Reach3 for Lenovo, highlights the importance of IT in delivering employee satisfaction. According to the report:\n\nCIOs, meanwhile, also want to deploy technology that will do more than boost productivity and operational efficiency. A full 83 per cent of IT leaders want to deliver digital transformation that is focused on contributing to the greater good.\n\nDelivering hybrid work environments that work\n\nAs the Reach3 and Lenovo report notes, driving a hybrid working environment across the organisation is key to meeting employee expectations around flexibility and work\/life balance. Employees want to access the office one time per week, and for CIOs, the challenge then is to continue to find ways to enhance the remote working experience so that it can continue to deliver seamless and stress-free working conditions.\n\nCurrently, while most organisations allow some form of hybrid work, 29 per cent of employees say that difficulty reaching co-workers is more of a work-from-home issue. Meanwhile, only 47 per cent of IT leaders say that collaboration tools have improved overall productivity and efficiency.\n\nThere is a gap between the expectation and experience with hybrid work that technology can address.\n\nAs cited in a report on CIO from earlier this year, this means that CIOs need to proactively invest in transformative technologies:\n\n\u201cIn its\u00a0Future of Work predictions for 2023, IDC called hybrid work \u201ca mainstay for our global future work landscape,\u201d adding that \u201chybrid work will drive new technology solutions across functions and industries alike.\u201d\n\nTechnologies cited by IDC include intelligent space and capacity planning tools, which the firm predicts 55 per cent of global enterprises will use to reinvent office locations by 2024. IDC also predicts 65 per cent of G2000 companies will consider online presence to be at parity to real life across their engaged workforce by 2025, with 30 per cent of those same organisations adopting immersive metaverse conferencing tech by 2027.\u201d\n\nWith IT budgets being increased by around 50 per cent across the board towards these transformative goals, CIOs have some runway to make these investments. Some of the areas that they should be looking at include:\n\nA good example of technology built to capitalise on these trends is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, powered by Intel vPro, An Intel Evo Design. With leading connectivity, security and built-in capabilities, it has been built for what IT needs and users want.\n\nThere are benefits to partnering with an end-to-end supplier for remote work\n\nOne of the challenges that many CIOs face is that in the initial rush to enable remote work, a few years ago, many organisations adopted technology piecemeal. This has consequently resulted in a large portfolio of vendors to manage. This creates inefficiencies and can frustrate employees when connections don\u2019t work, and technology incompatibilities hinder what they need to do.\n\nConsolidating the number of vendors down to a single end-to-end provider, and delivering technology that has been designed to be seamlessly interoperable is going to significantly enhance the remote working experience for employees, while freeing the IT team up to shift focus from support to further transformation and innovation.\n\nFor more information on Lenovo\u2019s end-to-end solutions and the benefits that delivers to hybrid work environments and employee satisfaction, click here.