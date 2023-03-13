SAP-owned Qualtrics to be sold to Silver Lake, CPP Investments for $12.5 billion

Customer Experience management company Qualtrics on Monday said private equity firm Silver Lake and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) have agreed to buy the entire company for $12.5 billion in an all-cash transaction.

CPP Investments, according to a joint statement, will pay $1.75 billion in equity and another $1 billion in debt for the deal.

US-based Silver Lake, which already owns 4% stake in the company, along with CPP Investments will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares in Qualtrics, including the entirety of ERP software provider SAP’s majority stake, the companies said.

“Qualtrics will become an independent, privately held company,” Qualtrics said, adding that it will continue to remain headquartered in Provo, Utah, and Seattle, Washington with CEO Zig Serafin at the helm.

SAP acquired a majority stake in Qualtrics in 2018 for $8 billion with the idea of marrying customer experience management with ERP software systems. By doing this amalgamation of real-time customer experience data with operational data, enterprises would be able to make adjustments to business strategies to perform better against their competition in their respective segments and domain.

In January, SAP said it is also exploring selling its majority stake in Qualtrics to refocus on its core business.