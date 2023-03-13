Healthcare providers focus on quality for the next phase of digital transformation

As healthcare providers emerge from the operational disruptions caused by the global pandemic, IT and business leaders are renewing their focus on \u201cquality\u201d\u2013 specifically, have digital investments provided quality and value for IT systems; is technology improving quality for caregivers inside facilities; and have digital transformation efforts enhanced the patient experience and the quality of care they\u2019re receiving?\n\nTrent Sanders, director of U.S. Healthcare & Life Sciences at Kyndryl, says much has changed for healthcare providers over the past three years. \u201c2020 was reaction mode,\u201d he says. \u201cHealthcare providers kept the lights on and sprinted to solve problems like suddenly having to serve 50% of your population via telehealth.\u201d\n\nIn 2021, he says, healthcare providers could see a light at the end of the tunnel, \u201cso there was a lot of planning and preparation to open back up.\u201d\n\n2022, he says, \u201cis all about action and execution. That\u2019s why we\u2019re seeing significant pressure at the board level around technology value realization \u2013 are we getting results from the areas where we placed our bets?\u201d\n\nThe key for success in many of these new digital transformation efforts will be collaborating with partners in areas such as technology modernization, security, data, and artificial intelligence (AI). \u201cCompanies like Amazon and Kyndryl are coming together to help organizations and their employees perform,\u201d says Sanders. \u201cThis concept is especially true in healthcare, where many companies are ingrained in decades-old processes that inhibit their ability to modernize.\u201d\n\nMany digital transformation efforts require a level of digital expertise that many organizations are not equipped to handle. \u201cHospitals and large payer institutions are not in the core business of IT,\u201d Sanders says. \u201cThey are in the core business of how to improve the caregiver experience and improve the member population.\u201d\n\nIt's safe to say that healthcare providers, just like organizations in most industries, have moved some applications or workloads to the cloud. But there\u2019s been a slower shift of mission-critical workloads, which in the case of healthcare providers include electronic health records (EHR) applications and imaging systems. Moving those systems to the cloud to make them more scalable, more secure, and more accessible \u2013 and enhancing them with advanced analytics and AI capabilities \u2013 is an important next step.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s now about taking great technology, great services, and merging together in a programmatic approach to align to better caregiver and patient outcomes,\u201d says Sanders. \u201cMoving an EHR system to the cloud is not the outcome. The outcome is what you can do with it once it\u2019s there.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s also about the services that you wrap around it,\u201d he says. \u201cFor example, taking advantage of AWS\u2019s AI and machine learning capabilities to do population and health modeling much faster than you could before.\u201d\n\nThe scale, performance, and advanced capabilities of the cloud will help healthcare organizations justify future investments in digital transformation to drive better caregiver and patient experiences and improve the quality of healthcare.\n\nLearn more about how Kyndryl and AWS are innovating to help healthcare providers and other organizations achieve transformational business outcomes.