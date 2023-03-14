US Military undergoes shift in CIO ranks

The US Military is undergoing major changes in its CIO ranks as it finalizes its joint warfighting cloud platform.

On Feb. 10, US Army CIO Dr. Raj Iyer concluded his two-year contract and was awarded the Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, the highest honor that can be granted to a civilian employee, for his efforts to build a data-driven army via digital transformation and the cloud.

David Markowitz is currently serving as acting US Army CIO while the Army recruits for a new CIO to fill the role for a longer term, a Pentagon spokesman said.

The CIOs of two other major military branches who served longer terms are also stepping down.

US Department of Air Force CIO Lauren Knausenberger announced she will leave that post in June after a six-year tenure. The process to select the next US Air Force CIO is expected to begin this month with the goal to identify the new CIO before Knausenberger’s departure, a US Air Force spokesman says.

Meanwhile, Navy CIO Aaron Weis, who led the U.S. Navy’s IT and security services for five years, submitted his resignation, effective March 17. Weis’ successor for the Navy CIO post has not yet been named.