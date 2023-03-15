6 signs it’s time to restructure your IT organization

Nothing lasts forever in IT, and that includes your organizational structure.\n\nDeciding on whether to scrap or keep existing infrastructure of any stripe isn\u2019t easy. A complete rebuild can be disruptive, time-consuming, and risky. And if the initiative misses its goal, or runs over budget, the CIO\u2019s job may be at stake.\n\nYet, as any IT leader knows, when technical infrastructure fails to meet enterprise needs, hampering productivity and innovation, it\u2019s often time to rebuild from scratch. The same can be said for how IT operations, workflows, and teams are structured. Knowing when it\u2019s time for a wholesale reorg requires even more from an IT leader than knowing when the bits and bytes have worn out their shelf life.\n\nHas your organization\u2019s IT structure outlasted its usefulness? To find out, check out the following danger signals.\n\n1. Past incremental restructuring attempts have failed\n\nUpdates and improvised rearrangements can keep an aging organizational structure tottering along for a while, but the repair bucket eventually runs dry. At that point, the way work is done, including who does what and with whom, starts damaging workflows, decision-making, collaboration, customer service, and other critical processes.\n\nWhen reorganizing any infrastructure, it\u2019s important to understand what will be essential to retain. The same can be said for IT operations itself. \u201cThe goal isn\u2019t to restructure with nothing remaining from what was valuable and meaningful,\u201d says Andrew Sinclair, a managing director in consulting firm Accenture\u2019s technology strategy and advisory practice. \u201cChange requires something that is stable and durable.\u201d\n\nRestructuring can create uncertainty and stress in an organization, and it shouldn\u2019t be used lightly or regularly, Sinclair explains. Yet a radical change is sometimes necessary. \u201cConsider new ways of structuring how work is done, breaking down existing functional and organizational silos so teams can be combined with the full set of skills to be successful, while also reducing dependencies that can slow work.\u201d\n\n2. You\u2019re fixing problems instead of delivering results\n\nA department that lives in conflict typically struggles to efficiently execute strategies and tasks, observes Eric Lefebvre, CTO at Sovos, a tax compliance and regulatory reporting software provider. He notes that IT organizations can usually work through almost any problem as long as the parties grow together. \u201cBut if the design or role clarity is a constant source of friction, the results will inevitably be suboptimal.\u201d\n\nThe restructuring plan\u2019s first step should be assessing the existing environment as well as the ideal end state. \u201cA solid understanding of the environment informs the structure and enables drilling into the next level of detail,\u201d Lefebvre explains.\n\nAs the restructuring strategy takes shape, Lefebvre advises coordinating plans and decisions with the enterprise\u2019s human resources leader to ensure that compliance and other important mandates will be met. \u201cExternal peers in your network that have performed similar [restructuring] efforts are also a great resource for information on approaches and pitfalls to avoid,\u201d he adds.\n\n3. There\u2019s been a major enterprise shakeup\n\nWhenever a significant enterprise change occurs, such as a merger, major acquisition, or radical new business direction, the IT organization may have to be rebuilt to accommodate the new reality.\n\nAn important first step, once the decision to restructure IT has been made, is to be open and transparent with team members about the current situation, says Dena Campbell, CIO at Vaco, a global consulting firm. \u201cEmployees will want to know what it means for them and their roles,\u201d she explains.\n\nCampbell suggests that IT should work closely with HR to develop a comprehensive communication plan that ensures all parties fully understand what\u2019s happening. \u201cIf you\u2019re communicating with employees, any frustration or anxiety will be mitigated,\u201d she says.\n\nEstablishing a realistic transition timeline is also necessary. The best way to set a timeline is to understand IT\u2019s current position and then identify the restructuring goals, Campbell says. It\u2019s also important to understand, and factor into the plan, that productivity and efficiency will dip when there\u2019s so much sudden change. \u201cEveryone will need time to adjust,\u201d she advises. \u201cBe realistic about setting a timeline and include time for the disruption itself, since it can take a while for the dust to settle and to get buy-in for the new plan going forward.\u201d\n\n4. An unhappy IT team\n\nAn obvious \u2014 and ominous \u2014 sign of org structure failure is when IT team leaders and members begin complaining about their tasks. \u201cThat\u2019s something C-suite executives need to listen to,\u201d says Tom Kirkham, CEO and CISO of cybersecurity firm IronTech Security.\n\nThe CIO in particular should know how to respond to internal strife. \u201cA company culture that\u2019s toxic will render less productivity and subpar outcomes, which will ultimately compromise the bottom line,\u201d Kirkham warns. \u201cA good executive, one who practices servant leadership, knows that, and how to respond to internal strife quickly and deliberately.\u201d\n\nAs the restructuring planning begins, all stakeholders should be given the opportunity to voice their concerns and needs equally. \u201cThis is the only way to establish an IT culture that doesn\u2019t erode from within,\u201d Kirkham says. The restructuring should also establish priorities that contribute to the enterprise\u2019s overall well-being, including its internal and external security.\n\n5. Essential tasks are forever stuck in neutral\n\nIT has fallen into a rut. Critical attributes, such as innovation, initiative, and transformation, are either absent or rarely seen. Decisions are made slowly, reluctantly, and infrequently. Meetings may be held to discuss critical issues, but end without resolution.\n\nMeanwhile, necessary changes remain in limbo, as previous decisions are questioned during the execution phase. \u201cThese [signs] often signal there\u2019s confusion as to who the key stakeholders are, where authority lies, or [there\u2019s] a mismatch between organizational structure and how work is intended to flow,\u201d says Ola Chowning, a partner with global technology research and advisory firm ISG.\n\n\u201cDelays or erratic workflows may be the result of organizational confusion,\u201d Chowning observes. She notes that confusion is usually caused by a disconnect between the organizational structure and the operating model, and typically manifests over time. \u201cThis may be due to a new way of operating \u2014 such as a move to agile or product-oriented delivery, the distribution or centralization of major functions, or the influx and\/or outflux of people,\u201d Chowning says.\n\nFull restructuring is a drastic move. Chowning believes that it\u2019s a decision never to be made lightly. \u201cDepartments should make sure a reorganization is being done for a specific reason or need, and not as a knee-jerk reaction when a key leader exits, when a new CIO enters, or because it hasn\u2019t been done in a while,\u201d she explains. \u201cReorganization should signal to the entire department that you are expecting changes to outcomes and ways of working.\u201d\n\nCreating the new operating model will require a significant amount of time. \u201cMy experience has been anywhere from five to eight weeks for the complete design,\u201d Chowning says. \u201cPlacing names in frames and selecting leaders, if that\u2019s required, would follow, and that timeline is most often dependent on the HR practices of the enterprise.\u201d\n\n6. IT has a lousy internal reputation\n\nThe most important sign that something needs to change is when C-suite colleagues begin harboring a negative perception of the IT department, says Ben Grinnell, managing director at business and IT consulting firm North Highland. \u201cCommon perception issues include when IT is viewed as a cost center by the CFO; when IT is the last place the business turns to for help with digital innovation of its products and services; and when IT has more roles that don\u2019t work directly with the business than those that do.\u201d\n\nTo counter negative perceptions, the CIO should consider reconfiguring IT into a more flexible structure. \u201cThe organization\u2019s efforts should be outward facing, with the goal of changing the perception of IT,\u201d Grinnell explains. He advises CIOs to tap into discussions about how IT can drive revenue and increase margins through innovation, and what investments will be needed to enable change.\n\nIT is an ecosystem, Grinnell states. \u201cAny restructuring needs to include the entire workforce, including the employees, consultants, contractors, system integrators, and outsourced elements.\u201d\n\nGrinnell believes that IT restructuring should never treated as just another project. \u201cIt should be viewed as an always-on transformation, not a project that will one day be finished,\u201d he explains. \u201cThat\u2019s an unrealistic goal that sets the team up for failure.\u201d