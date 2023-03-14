Decoding the Qualtrics deal: Was the firm a good fit for SAP?

SAP’s acquisition of a majority stake at customer experience (CX) software firm Qualtrics back in 2018 for $8 billion was never a match made in heaven. Both companies remained incongruous to each other’s progress before Qualtrics was sold to Silver Lake and CPP Investments earlier this week, according to experts and analysts.

“Even though Qualtrics is still a market leader and a strong product, it just didn’t fit very well with SAP’s strategy,” said Hyoun Park, principal analyst at research firm Amalgam Insights. “SAP was struggling to integrate Qualtrics sales into its existing environment. It turns out that Qualtrics is not an easy solution to integrate into the standard SAP platform sale as the core Qualtrics audience is removed from the typical enterprise application platform buyers.”

Qualtrics’ integration into SAP became even more difficult post the pandemic, according to Omdia principal analyst Mila D’Antonio.

“Qualtrics is oriented from the contact center and is in a crowded market. I suspect many Qualtrics customers had non-SAP vendors already in place and weren’t interested in displacing them,” D’Antonio said.

Qualtrics and SAP were never a culture fit

SAP could have avoided acquiring Qualtrics back in 2018 for an $8 billion price tag despite the CX market showing signs of growth and opportunity since the two firms were never a natural fit, according to analysts.

“While there was no doubt that CX mattered tremendously, there were a lot of questions about why SAP needed to buy Qualtrics versus retain them as an ecosystem partner along with numerous other popular CX products customers might use,” said Liz Herbert, principal analyst at market research firm Forrester. “Likewise, Qualtrics’ ability to partner with SAP’s competitors became in jeopardy once they were part of SAP.”