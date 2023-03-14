Mitigating cloud sprawl: Controlling XaaS resources, costs, and security

In the age of digital innovation and work-from-anywhere, every company has a lengthening list of cloud services and applications compounding complexity for their IT team. Consider today\u2019s trends that make cloud resources more prolific -- sometimes without any regard for cost or risk to the company:\n\nWith digital innovation run amok over the past few years, many IT leaders are finding themselves in a governance phase according to the CIO.com State of the CIO Study. That means executives are trying to understand what cloud resources they have, how to manage them efficiently and cost-effectively, and -- better still -- how to secure them. There is a strong need for cloud governance.\n\nBut herein lies the core problem.\n\nCloud governance distracts executives from leveraging the cloud for what it is \u2013 an innovation incubator. \u201cCIOs need to shift their focus from the micro to the macro. That is, they need to spend less time managing every cloud application and service operated by IT, so they can drive strategic innovation,\u201d said Johnna Till Johnson, CEO, Nemertes.\n\nCloud technologies that reduce cloud complexity\n\nIT environments have been expanding at such a rapid pace that IT resources have scarcely kept up. This has knocked the IT team sharply out of balance with the cloud assets for which it is held responsible. Like staring at the vast horizons of the Grand Canyon, IT teams often feel overcome by the endlessness of their management duties.\n\nIn response, most IT leaders are quick to hire more staff to help level the balances; however, that response is only half of the solution equation. Simultaneously, leaders must take back control of their clouds by \u2013 you guessed it \u2013 using more cloud technology. That\u2019s right, your IT environment has become so complex, you need another cloud technology to manage all your cloud technologies. In fact, a recent study finds that budgets allocated specifically to cloud resources are expected to increase by 12% over the next two years.\n\nBut before you shake your frustrated fist in the air, the beauty of adding a cloud expense management (CEM) platform is the tangible and immediate cost savings that can make for an easy approval conversation.\n\nReality hits at CEM implementation. While the AI-powered software typically takes a matter of hours to come back with insightful recommendations, finding the right people with the permissions and authority to connect the CEM software to your cloud data -- that is typically the hardest part. But ask companies already using CEM alongside similar mobile device management and telecom management platforms, and they will tell you CEM investments deliver even more cost savings in comparison.\n\nSo, what does a CEM platform do and where does that value come from? \n\nControlling cloud resources, costs, and security too\n\nSome of the most used features of a CEM platform are inventory visibility, usage data, and expense tracking, which together help companies eliminate cloud overspending. On average, the anticipated use is not equivalent to actual use, which generates hard dollar savings whether it\u2019s unused application licenses or excess data center storage. CEM technologies are good at answering questions like:\n\nMoreover, CEM provides a data-driven strategy showing where to start with any optimization efforts. Solutions are also known for having the latest pricing information with databases updated daily \u2013 if not more frequently.\n\nIn addition to savings, these insights are key for security. After all, you can\u2019t secure what you can\u2019t see. The list of SaaS applications are stack-ranked by both usage and security risk, supporting shadow IT discovery and cloud security initiatives. Other key features include:\n\nBeyond data readouts, clients and their IT teams may still need help, and solutions vary in their abilities to make data actionable. From bill pay and employee on- and offboarding to contract renewals and integrations after mergers and acquisitions, clients will want to think about what management tasks they intend to outsource versus keep and ask questions accordingly.\n\nEmpowering CIOs and CTOs to innovate again\n\nIT budgets have been hit hard by cloud costs, and resource management has only become more complicated. Financial officers and technology leaders bear the burden of finding more efficient ways to reign in and right-size their expanding assets. When they rebalance innovation with operational excellence, not only do they make IT budgets more recession-ready, but they also let their partners calm the chaos. That lets them get back to using cloud technology for what it was intended for \u2013 digital transformation. Investing in cloud cost optimization is the first step in clearing the haze off the corporate cloud landscape, so leaders can get back to the sunnier days of innovation.\n\nTo learn more about cloud cost optimization, visit us here.