IT productivity secrets: how to streamline management and tasks

It\u2019s time to get back to the basics of productivity. The IT pendulum is swinging back toward operational excellence as companies must now recover from a whirlwind of digital transformation investments made over the past three years. Today, CIOs need to operationalize new technologies and online business models. But with IT teams already overexerted, how can companies champion this new workload?\n\nExpedited innovation has brought IT productivity concerns to the forefront:\n\nWhen innovation multiplies functional tasks, it\u2019s even more important to step up productivity. Here are the secret ingredients for keeping IT simple and speedy, so the business can perform faster, recognizing more value from newly adopted technologies.\n\nSecrets to IT productivity: gathering momentum in teams, talents, and tasks\n\nOperational vigor is necessary to ensure expedited innovation is working the way it should. At the heart of logistics are people and process management. Accelerating operations starts with assessing the three \u201cTs\u201d of productivity: Teams, Talents, and Tasks.\n\nTeams: Is the IT team and their priorities aligned to the business outcomes, and can the team see or understand how their joint contribution is driving corporate strategy? When IT is an ecosystem converging the network and security with every department and major initiative, is the team connected to each relevant business unit in ways that help it co-innovate and co-orchestrate success?\n\nManagement shapes team culture, and when teams feel connected to their work, their leaders, and each other, companies grow faster and more efficiently gaining 7.4% more revenue growth.\n\nTalents: How are you making sure people have the right skills to operate at maximum capacity? Do you know what unlocks each person\u2019s potential, and are you tailoring resources to their specific needs? When management styles and remote work policies impact the amount of energy employees can bring from their personal lives into the workplace, is your approach enhancing individual contributions?\n\nLeaders focused on meeting the individual needs of their people are 1.2x more likely than their peers to achieve hypergrowth of 10% or more. \n\nTasks: Has the IT team benchmarked the amount of time required to perform critical tasks? Are processes standardized and documented for repeatability and scalability? Are projects prioritized across the business units to produce timely results when and where they\u2019re needed now? When priorities are always shifting, does your change management streamline communication and responsive action? Do you both think and act using agile best practices? Are projects and tasks visible? How have you explored new ways of working, reinventing processes to make things go faster?\n\nOverconfidence slows performance\n\nIn poising IT for expansion, task management must be honed as a continuous process. Focusing on the three \u201cTs\u201d of productivity can build capacity, but be careful not to get overconfident. Leaders tend to overestimate how connected teams are, how satisfied employees are, and how streamlined processes are, which explains why reassessment is necessary. Most importantly, don\u2019t be afraid to shed legacy mindsets, inviting creative ideas and experimentation that foster an adaptive and resilient workforce.\n\nSecrets to IT productivity: handling more of everything\n\nToday there is vastly more for IT teams to manage: more technologies, more services, more providers, and more distributed environments\u2014and all with more changes. It\u2019s a bit like trying to manage the world\u2019s oceans at once, keeping tabs on all the schools of fish.\n\nSo, the question at the center of productivity becomes: \u201cHow can we automate the management of it all?\u201d\n\nSure, there are hundreds of service providers willing to work for you (and we\u2019ll get to that later), but how do you really arrive at automated management? To get there, it helps to break down each functional area, defining what (and who) must be managed:\n\nGetting started: an approach to automated management\n\nAn automated approach to management starts with a computer-driven system collecting information across all the assets in all the oceans listed above. Next, it applies artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics and leverages robotic process automation (RPA) as well as integration to accelerate management in three primary areas:\n\nProductivity isn\u2019t the only advantage. Automation helps with everything from IT budget forecasting to business continuity\u2014when outages are avoided because services get paid on time.\n\nBut AI automation can also be used more broadly.\n\nSecrets to IT productivity: gaining speed from AI-Powered automation\n\nCompetitive advantage today is defined by speed, and swift action is driven by digitized processes, advanced analytics, and hyper-automation built into the core of the IT organization.\n\nDigitization makes the architectural building blocks of IT more nimble and responsive. By moving to the cloud and by switching from hardware to software, the network infrastructure establishes a foundation for acceleration. Modular architectures are virtual, allowing for extreme flexibility. This transition also makes data easy to access, which is fundamental in using advanced analytics.\n\nWhen machine learning, behavioral analytics, and predictive analytics can observe the entire IT environment, Ieaders can make quick sense of IT complexity for faster, data-driven management. The key is to apply analytics holistically, breaking down data silos with a centralized platform serving as a single source of truth. This allows for overarching insights across the network, security, cloud, and endpoints.\n\nHyper-automation powers self-healing, autonomous IT systems\n\nAdvances in AI-powered automation are helping IT systems \u201cheal themselves.\u201d Using closed-loop automation, an AI engine can identify problems inside complex IT environments. Moreover, it can recommend repairs or solutions and then act on those recommendations itself \u2014that is, once the administrator hits the approve button. Self-healing capabilities help leaders build reusable tools to automate manual, mundane, and highly repetitive IT tasks, and it has proven success, particularly in the areas of:\n\nWhen IT leaders invest in self-healing IT systems, they are making advances toward the fully autonomous IT environments of the future.\n\nBalancing outsourcing with insourcing and knowing when to automate vs. outsource\n\nAutomation is an advanced field, and companies don\u2019t always have the internal skillsets to go at it alone. Services and solutions like AI for IT Operations (AIOps) and IT Expense Management (ITEM) can help, but knowing where to draw the line between outsourcing and the work of your internal team is another critical decision point in maximizing productivity. Outsource too much, and you lose control. Insource too much and you will never get to the more meaningful work of driving innovation for the business.\n\nThose who strike the right balance have an intimate understanding of:\n\nIn planning an automation partnership, there are ways to find a good middle ground. You can start a project entrenched with a partner, leaning on professional services to audit and more fully examine your IT environment, accelerating your end-to-end processes. This way, you start with a fully customized service before moving into maintenance mode.\n\nOperationalizing innovation to deliver on the promise of digital transformation\n\nProductivity is the secret to success in digital innovation, and while there is an abundance of advice on leadership strategies and techniques for using AI inside the IT infrastructure, there is far less guidance in helping IT teams solve the daily grind issue\u2014handling the explosion of assets and services after expedited innovation. In order to improve performance, you have to also tackle productivity at the source–at the vendor management level.