Oracle extends its MyLearn program to NetSuite

Oracle is extending its MyLearn program, offered via the company’s University portal, to cover its NetSuite midmarket ERP products.

Like the Oracle University version of MyLearn, NetSuite’s MyLearn program — which offers courses on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and SaaS offerings such as Fusion applications — will offer courses on its product fundamentals and implementation. The courses will be available through a sub-portal, Oracle said Wednesday.

The courses, live training and on-demand modules can be used by enterprises to accelerate NetSuite implementations, simplify employee training, and identify new features in products and experiment with them for new use cases, the company said.

Under the NetSuite MyLearn program, the company offers two options: NetSuite Explorer Pass, which is free, and NetSuite Learning Cloud Support Company Pass, which is offered for a fee and is only available to NetSuite users.

For Explorer Pass, a user needs to create a free account to access the program content, which includes a total of 63 courses on topics such as introduction to NetSuite, accounting and finance, human capital management, inventory management, sales and marketing.

In order to get access to more detailed content, live webinars and hands-on training, a user has to choose the NetSuite Learning Cloud Support Company pass. This paid version, according to the company, offers detailed courses in multiple languages and formats, including role-based personalized learning paths, on-demand modules, live interactive webinar trainings, and practice environments.