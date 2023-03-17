7 ways to help your neurodiverse team deliver its best work

Technology work attracts neurodivergent people. So if you are leading a tech team, it\u2019s likely that someone in your crew may be on the autism spectrum (ASD), be living with ADHD, or have an auditory processing disorder, learning disability, or other mental difference. Without the right accommodations, many neurodiverse professionals can struggle and, eventually, leave. These modifications are typically not equipment you can install or tasks to add to HR\u2019s plate. They are behaviors and processes that start with you.\n\n\u201cThis is the unique challenge of leadership,\u201d says Brian Zelinski, vice president of technology at Circa. \u201cSome of the most productive, talented individuals have challenges in terms of how they interact with others, or with the world. That talent is precious. If you can create an environment where they can be productive, you\u2019ve got a leg up on the competition.\u201d\n\nTo accomplish that, you likely need to do more than you are. A recent Wiley study found that 60% of business leaders believe they are working to foster an inclusive culture while half of Gen Z tech workers felt uncomfortable in a job because of their gender, race, ethnicity, socio-economic background, or neurodevelopmental condition. This disconnect is hitting companies hard when it comes to retaining talent. The reason most young tech workers gave (20%) when asked why they left or wanted to leave a role was that they lacked a sense of belonging.\n\nI asked experts how to fix this. And it turns out that most of the adjustments neurodiverse people need are relatively simple and inexpensive to implement.\n\n\u201cAnd most of what we think of as accommodations make the environment better for everybody,\u201d says Cara Pelletier, M.A., senior director of DEI at holistic performance management platform 15Five. \u201cWhen you\u2019re implementing something that makes life easier for somebody with a disability, you\u2019re making life easier for everybody.\u201d\n\n1. Ask people what they need\n\nNeurodiversity includes a wide range of styles, disabilities, preferences, and needs. You can\u2019t know what any of those are until you ask, which is the best place to start.\n\n\u201cIn most of my internal messaging before a meeting, I ask, \u2018Do you need any accommodations?\u2019\u201d explains Chloe Duckworth, co-founder and CEO of Valence Vibrations, which makes digital solutions for neurodiverse teams. \u201cI make sure I\u2019m asking the question in our very first encounter.\u201d\n\nIf you are leading a team and have not already done this, you might hesitate to raise the subject. \n\n\u201cThe most important thing you can do as an executive trying to support disabled or neurodivergent employees,\u201d says Duckworth, \u201cis to ask them what they prefer. It can be uncomfortable for people to constantly advocate for themselves without knowing if their boss or peers will be accommodating. So a lot of disabled people don\u2019t feel comfortable disclosing their diagnosis. As executives, it\u2019s incumbent on us to proactively ask employees what they need.\u201d\n\nYou might feel that you don\u2019t want to probe into things that aren\u2019t your business, bring up something that might make your team member feel uncomfortable, be rude, or know what to say. You don\u2019t have to ask about their disability or neuro type, though.\n\n\u201cPeople don\u2019t need a diagnosis \u2014 and shouldn\u2019t have to disclose one \u2014 for you to be able to accommodate the best way for them to perform in your environment,\u201d says Duckworth. Ask instead, \u201cWhat type of workplace environment helps you focus,\u201d she says.\n\n2. Build a safe psychological space\n\nIf you find that getting people to ask for what they need is a challenge, it may mean that your work environment does not feel safe or that people don\u2019t trust the company.\n\n\u201cThe more psychological safety there is in an environment, the more you\u2019re going to find disclosure of what would help people perform best or deliver results best,\u201d says Bettina Greene-Thompson, program manager for DEI talent acquisition at Amazon.\n\nFor Circa, this took some effort. \u201cThe biggest cultural change was building an environment where individuals felt comfortable sharing,\u201d says Zelinski. \u201cWe were not getting that reporting early in our journey. That took bold statements by leadership. We did mental health roundtables, where we split up into groups and talked about our own experiences. I think that humanized it for everybody.\u201d\n\nThis was true at Amazon, too. \u201cHaving environments where conversations can exist and you can feel seen and authentic, has an impact on how secure an individual feels,\u201d says Greene-Thompson. \u201cI know, for myself, having leadership come forth and identify and be public about it, allowed me to feel comfortable with my own disclosure.\u201d\n\n3. Learn to speak many emotional languages\n\nSome people talk in meetings and chat effortlessly with you and coworkers. Others communicate as if they are being charged a fee for every word. Some gesticulate enthusiastically while others present such a flat affect, you wonder if they spoke at all. The way someone expresses themselves can be the result of ASD, their cultural background, and many other factors. It\u2019s important to listen to the intention and meaning of what people say, not only their emotional delivery.\n\n\u201cAbout 10% of the worldwide population is estimated to have alexithymia,\u201d explains Duckworth. \u201cThis is an emotional perception deficit that commonly coexists with autism, ADHD, and anxiety disorders.\u201d\n\nEmotional perception can have a huge impact on the way your team communicates, though. Duckworth offers an example: Duckworth offers an example from another company that had many brilliant, autistic engineers. All of them raised a red flag that something in the stack was broken. \u201cBut because they had a very flat affect in the way they were communicating that challenge, the people on their team didn\u2019t address it appropriately. They didn\u2019t realize how severe the issue was,\u201d she says.\n\nThis emotional communication breakdown can happen between people of different genders, cultural backgrounds, and neurotypes, too. \u201cWe are trained, neurologically, to interpret emotions by comparing them to people like us,\u201d she explains. \u201cSo, if we\u2019re speaking to someone that doesn\u2019t have our same vocal tone patterns to convey emotions, we often misinterpret them and may not realize it.\u201d\n\n4. Document expectations and action items\n\nOne simple step that helps every neuro type \u2014 and takes the onus of asking for an accommodation off neurodiverse people \u2014 is to practice good hygiene around work expectations and the action items that arise in meetings. Use daily, weekly, or monthly checklists to make your expectations clear and easy to reference. And write out action items in the meeting chat or a shared document during the meeting.\n\n\u201cHaving clear goals and a checklist of things you\u2019re supposed to accomplish between check-ins is important,\u201d says Pelletier. \u201cPeople with autism or ADHD also sometimes have auditory processing disorders so they miss part of the conversation, or it takes them longer to process what you\u2019re saying.\u201d That checklist becomes an easy source of truth, viewed by both parties, that can prevent misunderstandings and keep people on track.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s another way to be sure you are on track, which is huge for someone with ADHD, anyone who struggles to prioritize their time, or who\u2019s on the autism spectrum and who may come out of conversations without clarity,\u201d says Pelletier.\n\n5. Offer a written version of meetings and agendas\n\nA simple way to address a wide range of needs is also just good meeting hygiene.\n\n\u201cMake meetings more friendly for neurodivergent people,\u201d suggests Pelletier, \u201cby putting out an agenda ahead of time. This gives people a chance to read it, think about it, process it, and prepare for the meeting.\u201d\n\nAlso turn on captioning in meetings and make a transcription of it readily available. This helps anyone with an auditory processing disorder overcome the difficulty of following meetings that are audio only. If you make this standard operating procedure, neurodiverse people for whom auditory processing is a challenge won\u2019t have to ask for anything. And those tools, though often intended for people who are hearing impaired \u201care also helpful for people in a noisy environment, on their commute, who have kids in the background, speak English as a second or third language, and for lots of other reasons,\u201d says Pelletier. It\u2019s even helpful for people who simply prefer to glance over meeting notes for an idea or task, rather than rewatch a video or listen to a recording.\n\n6. Take a break from meetings\n\nOne thing 15Five does to provide a more neurodivergent-friendly workplace culture is to have a day without internal meetings, Pelletier says. Most people on your team will appreciate the uninterrupted time as well as a day where they don\u2019t have to dress up, wear makeup, or be social. But for some neuro types, this is huge.\n\n\u201cFor many autistic people, video conversations are mentally and emotionally taxing,\u201d explains Pelletier. \u201cMany autistic people have a difficult time matching their facial expression with their emotions. Behind the scenes, there is another track where I\u2019m thinking, \u2018Fix your face so you look engaged. Don\u2019t look angry or upset. Look into the camera. Don\u2019t spend a lot of time looking away. It\u2019s like when you watch a duck go across the water. You see only the bird gliding on top. What you don\u2019t see underneath is the feet paddling like hell. If I can turn the camera off, all I have to do is close my eyes, focus on what I hear you saying, and try to interpret the tone of your voice. I don\u2019t have to worry about what is my face doing.\u201d\n\nVideo calls can sometimes be necessary or desirable. But often they aren\u2019t. \u201cProvide the grace and flexibility to allow people to show up in a way that\u2019s going to be most productive for them at that time,\u201d says Pelletier. \u201cSometimes tiny adjustments like that make a huge difference for people.\u201d\n\n7. Get some training\n\n\u201cEducation is the foundation,\u201d says Amazon\u2019s Greene-Thompson. The actions you take in your role as leader are important to the success and productivity of a wide range of neuro types. We all know only our own way of seeing and interacting with the world. But ours might not match what others experience.\n\nTo discover what you don\u2019t already know, you have to study. Read about neurodiversity. Invite speakers to give presentations. Take a class. \u201cThe more you understand,\u201d says Greene-Thompson, \u201cthe more you see that your lived experience is only your own perspective. But how do we understand the lived experience of another? How do we make the work environment more accommodating, equitable, and inclusive for everyone? We start with education, training, presentations, through accessing the latest research, and in seeking out subject matter experts in this field.\u201d\n\nThis effort usually has benefits beyond your neurodiverse team. \u201cWe find that managers start to think, \u2018This is going to work for everybody!\u2019 If I, say, start asking what is your communication style or how can I support you best. For a neurodivergent individual, it might be one thing. For a working parent, it might be \u2018Can I start at 10 am? Can we schedule meetings at 11?\u2019\u201d\n\nEveryone is different. When you learn about these differences, you might discover people are struggling with something that\u2019s easy to change.\n\n\u201cWhen we recognize that everybody\u2019s showing up uniquely and support them delivering their best work,\u201d says Greene-Thompson, \u201cwe are much more inclusive.\u201d