Digital transformation obstacles: Stubborn challenges, what to do about them

The transformation imperatives

In recent years, global enterprises have gone through tectonic shifts, responding to massive changes in their societal, competitive, and geopolitical realities. These trends have had many consequences, but they've all served to intensify a key imperative: rapid digital transformation. While progress has been made, many organizations still have a lot of work to do—and many obstacles to overcome.

The challenge

Too often, teams are seeing that their transformation initiatives are being stalled. While it is natural to think the problem is due to a lack of funding, staffing, and so on, this isn't necessarily the cause.

In fact, adding more people or tools may do little if anything to enable organizations to make significant progress. Why? The core issue typically isn't a lack of resources; it's a lack of alignment between the teams and tools that are already in place.

For example, a recent survey found that more than two-thirds (68%) of respondents said their businesses continued to be plagued by a long-standing issue: the disconnect between software development and business strategy. (The findings from this survey are now available in a report, which is entitled 2023 Value Stream Management Trends.)

Often, adding more people or technologies doesn't solve these problems—it exacerbates them. 

The promise of Value Stream Management

As teams look to fuel the success of their strategic transformation initiatives, Value Stream Management (VSM) is emerging as an increasingly essential approach.

VSM has the potential to eliminate many of the most significant obstacles that currently stifle digital transformation. That's one major reason why it's been gaining such widespread traction: According to the same survey, 86% of organizations have adopted VSM or plan to. Through VSM, teams can be more fully aligned with the needs of the customer, and maximize the value that gets delivered.