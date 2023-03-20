Accenture acquires Flutura to boost industrial AI services

Accenture on Tuesday said that it was acquiring Flutura, an internet of things (IoT) and data science services providing firm, for an undisclosed sum to boost its industrial AI services that it sells under the umbrella of Applied Intelligence.

The acquisition assumes significance as the Asia Pacific region contributes the largest chunk of Accenture’s Applied Intelligence offering at 70%, according to Gartner. Other regions such as EMEA, North America and Latin America contribute 15%, 10% and 5% respectively.

“Flutura’s acquisition will power industrial AI-led transformation for our clients globally and particularly in Australia, South-East Asia, Japan, Africa, India, Latin America and the Middle East,” Senthil Ramani, senior managing director at Accenture, said in a press note.

Accenture also leads the industrial AI services market followed by Deloitte, according to a Gartner analysis conducted in 2022. The market research firm, which clubs these services as data and analytics (D&A) services, expects its market to reach $232 billion globally by the end of 2024.

As part of its Applied Intelligence services, Accenture offers data-led transformation services along with AI-based solutions that it brands as Solutions.AI. Other services include consulting and ensuring deployment of responsible AI solutions.

Accenture plans to bring Flutura’s capabilities to clients in the energy, chemicals, metals, mining, and pharmaceutical industries, the companies said in a joint statement.