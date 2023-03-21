Nvidia accelerates enterprise adoption of generative AI

As the generative AI bandwagon gathers pace, Nvidia is promising tools to accelerate it still further.

On March 21, CEO Jensen Huang (pictured) told attendees at the company’s online-only developer conference, GTC 2023, about a string of new services Nvidia hopes enterprises will use to train and run their own generative AI models.

When they hit the market, they’ll open up more options along the build-vs-buy continuum for CIOs called upon to support AI training workloads.

This doesn’t mean that CIOs can just hand off responsibility for AI infrastructure, said Shane Rau, a research VP covering data processing chips for IDC.

“CIOs should already understand that AI is not one-size, fits all,” he said. “The AI solution stack varies according to how it will be used, which implies one must have intimate understanding of the AI use case — your AI workers and the end domain in which they work — and how to map the needs of the use case to the silicon, software, system hardware, and services.”

Nvidia is offering as-a-service solutions to those problems at several levels.