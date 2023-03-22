ServiceNow continues workflow platform expansion with Utah release

With its Utah release, ServiceNow is expanding the reach of its Now Platform for workflow automation into new areas, and enhancing its performance in others.\n\nSince ServiceNow introduced role-based workspaces as part of its new user interface, Next Experience, in March 2022, coverage has grown with each passing release. Utah\u2019s additions include dedicated workspaces for security incident response and operational resilience to help workers concentrate on what needs to be done in moments of crisis. The former is an expansion of ServiceNow\u2019s moves into supporting cybersecurity teams over the past year, and the latter, a broader tool for scripting responses to outages of all kinds.\n\nThere\u2019s also a new enterprise architect workspace where ServiceNow stakes its claim in the crowded market for managing SaaS spend. This workspace is intended to help enterprises manage app portfolios to reduce redundancy and cost. Other additions are intended to help enterprises manage their physical workspaces too, offering facilities managers somewhere to track building leases, or to reorganize office spaces.\n\nSome of the enhancements to Utah are cosmetic, like the Theme Builder, which enables enterprises to quickly customize the appearance of workflows built on the Now Platform without resorting to editing HTML Custom Style Sheets. Others changes go deeper, such as improving the platform\u2019s built-in search engine so the most relevant result is presented first or second, rather than seventh or eighth, said Jon Sigler, ServiceNow\u2019s SVP for Now Platform.\n\nOther enhancements include new workflows for HR and team leaders to optimize workforce output, and manage health and safety incidents, the company said.\n\nFor CIOs, the challenge with this release will be getting past preconceptions that ServiceNow is an IT services management (ITSM) platform, said IDC\u2019s group VP for cloud operations and devops, Stephen Elliot.\n\n\u201cCIOs, and particularly VPs of IT infrastructure operations, have a particular perspective about what ServiceNow does, and how they do it,\u201d he said. \u201cBut if you look back over the past couple years, they obviously have these other capabilities that serve chief HR officers, customer experience owners, employee experience, and things like that.\u201d\n\nBrace for Impact\n\nIndeed, the Now Platform has become so sprawling that ServiceNow is concerned customers may not be getting as much value from it as what they are paying for. A year ago, the company introduced a new app, ServiceNow Impact, to act as an always-on customer success manager not just for CIOs but for other leaders within the enterprise responsible for workflows running on Now Platform. With the Utah release, it\u2019s leaning in, enhancing Impact\u2019s tools for helping executives monitor their ServiceNow instance, and adding a product adoption roadmap that recommends which applications to adopt next.\n\nIt's also expanding the catalog of accelerators\u2014automated how-to guides to adoption\u2014with new recommendations on creating personalized dashboards of ServiceNow adoption for different members of the executive team, and on conducting ITSM maturity assessments.\n\nThe Impact app and its accelerators have access to data from an enterprise\u2019s ServiceNow instance, so users can track progress toward deploying a particular service, said ServiceNow\u2019s SVP and global head of product experience, Amy Lokey.\n\n\u201cYou can see a real time report on your next steps in terms of getting the maximum value out of your instance, out of the software that you've licensed,\u201d she said.\n\nFor IDC\u2019s Elliot, Impact\u2019s ability to personalize metrics depending on a user\u2019s interests, whether in HR, ITSM, or field service management, is key. \u201cIt\u2019s a pretty clever way of helping customers understand the value they're receiving,\u201d he said.\n\nNo GPT\n\nOne feature notable by its absence from ServiceNow\u2019s Utah release is generative AI.\n\nOther enterprise software vendors are talking up a storm about their plans to incorporate OpenAI\u2019s generative AI bot, ChatGPT, or some variation of it, but in most cases they\u2019re still just plans. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff wants you to, \u201cGet ready to be wowed by Salesforce Einstein GPT!\u201d\u2014but Salesforce isn\u2019t ready to wow you yet. And Microsoft, a big investor in Open AI and provider of the cloud infrastructure underlying its services, has invited a few companies to test Microsoft 365 Copilot, a version of GPT for Word, Excel and Teams, but won\u2019t even say when it will discuss a broader release.\n\nServiceNow isn\u2019t ignoring the phenomenon, however, according to Sigler. \u201cWe understand it\u2019s a tidal wave and that it\u2019s a game-changer and it\u2019s disruptive, and so we're on it,\u201d he said.\n\nVendors that rushed to incorporate generative AI functionality too soon, though, are unlikely to match customers\u2019 expectations, which have been set by the free version of ChatGPT based on the GPT-3.5 model, and raised by recent demonstrations of the capabilities of GPT-4. OpenAI only opened up APIs for ChatGPT to enterprise developers at the start of March 2023\u2014and the training data for that model cut off in September 2021.\n\n\u201cWe look at it very closely, but this is an area that\u2019s changing every day,\u201d he said. \u201cIf you talk to companies that have introduced a generative AI feature, it's three versions ago.\u201d\n\nDevelopers can now apply to Microsoft for limited access to its GPT-4 APIs beginning April 1. Sigler said ServiceNow customers will have to wait for functionality based on it, though.\n\n\u201cMicrosoft plans on making that sort of thing available in November and we're working closely with them, which would allow us to use the latest and greatest,\u201d he said, adding that he may be able to say more in the coming months.\n\nAI in action\n\nGPT is no silver bullet however, said IDC\u2019s Elliot, and different analytic models are required for different tasks. ServiceNow is well aware of that and has made a series of targeted acquisitions of AI technologies over the last three years, he said, adding: \u201cThey were very pragmatic about what they were buying those companies for.\u201d\n\nThose technologies are showing up in a number of areas in the Utah release. For example, there are improvements to ServiceNow\u2019s natural language search function, intended to help users surface relevant documentation more quickly. AI also shows up in Document Intelligence, a more streamlined process for extracting information from documents.\n\nIt\u2019s also being used to help optimize processes more widely across the enterprise. ServiceNow first applied its AI-based process optimization function to ITSM workflows but is now expanding it to encompass field service management and other areas. Although in October 2021, ServiceNow partnered with process mining specialist Celonis, which also relies heavily on AI, to optimize processes across the wider enterprise, and is determined to build its own capabilities, too. \n\n\u201cWe are 100% committed to process optimization being native to our platform, and this is the first release where I can really say, when it comes to our processes and how we handle them, no one will be better than us,\u201d Sigler said.