Accenture to lay off 19,000 to cut costs amid economic uncertainty

IT services and consultancy firm Accenture said it would lay off 19,000 staffers, or 2.5% of its workforce, over the next 18 months to reduce costs amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions.\n\n\u201cWhile we continue to hire, especially to support our strategic growth priorities, during the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we initiated actions to streamline our operations and transform our non-billable corporate functions to reduce costs,\u201d the company said in an Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on Thursday.\n\n\u201cOver the next 18 months, these actions are expected to result in the departure of approximately 19,000 people (or 2.5% of our current workforce), and we expect over half of these departures will consist of people in our non-billable corporate functions,\u201d the company added.\n\nThe job cuts reflect stabilizing demand, following explosive post-pandemic growth, and prudent cost management, according to Ignacio Rasero, vice president for Moody\u2019s Investors Service.\n\nIn addition, the company has revised its fiscal year 2023 revenue growth.\n\n\u201cAccenture expects revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 to be in the range of $16.1 billion to $16.7 billion, an increase of 3% to 7% in local currency, reflecting the company\u2019s assumption of an approximately negative 3.5% foreign-exchange impact compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2022,\u201d the company said in a statement.\n\nDespite the reduced forecast, Accenture\u2019s diversified business and industry mix can help offset weakness in specific sectors, such as technology, and provide stability, Rasero said, adding that long-term demand prospects for Accenture\u2019s services remain high as the company continues to benefit from digital transformation trends.\n\nAccenture\u2019s decision to cut jobs comes just after Amazon decided to fire another 9,000 more workers from several business units, including AWS, at the beginning of the week.\n\nEarlier this month, Meta announced that it would fire 10,000 employees, over and above the 11,000 job cuts that it announced four months ago. \n\nUncertain macroeconomic conditions have forced technology companies to announce massive layoffs since 2022 through 2023.