HomeCIOs to learn about the art of persuasive communication.
by Lee Rennick

CIOs to learn about the art of persuasive communication.

Events promotion
Mar 27, 2023 2 mins
Events

CIOs and senior technology leaders to gather at the CIO’s FutureIT, Dallas March 29, 2023 to learn about the art of persuasive communication.

Persuasive Communication Workshop, FutureIT | Dallas, March 29th. Hosted by Dan Roberts, Host, Tech Whisperers Podcast, CEO, Ouellette & Associates and Larry Bonfante, Senior Consultant, Ouellette & Associates.

Larry Bonfante, Speaker image, FutureIT Dallas

IDG

Don’t miss CIO’s FutureIT | March 29 at the Tower Club, Dallas presented by CIO, CSO and ComputerWorld. A pre-conference workshop will be exclusively offered to conference attendees, hosted by Dan Roberts, Host, Tech Whisperers Podcast; CEO, Ouellette & Associates and Larry Bonfante, Senior Consultant, Ouellette & Associates. This team will provide an in-depth interactive workshop on how to influence stakeholders effectively and build communication skills.  With the role of the CIO and senior technology leader now centered on having a seat at the leadership table, this workshop will help build knowledge and skills to persuasively communicate strategy, goals, and budget needs which is critical learning for the IT leader. To learn more and register here

