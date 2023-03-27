Huawei launches intelligent data storage solutions at MWC to satisfy rising multi-cloud demand

Peter Zhou, President of Huawei’s IT Product Line, is the public face of data storage technologies at the Chinese telecoms to IT giant. At MWC 2023, in between meetings with many of the 2,500 Huawei clients who made the trip to Barcelona, Peter described Europe’s buoyant market as one of the drivers behind 40% year-on-year growth in Huawei’s international on-premise data storage revenues.

In Europe, Huawei envisages continuing rapid growth as enterprises re-tool their private clouds to deal with accelerating cloudification.

“IT technology has been developing very quickly in Europe,” says Peter. “People here have accepted the case for cloudification quicker than in other regions.”

Peter adds: “For the future evolution of multi-cloud, we definitely believe that we need to continue innovating, particularly in data storage.”

Enterprises are investing in on-premise infrastructure in order to keep pace with runaway data volumes, mitigate security threats and cope with the rise of container-based and serverless application architectures.

At MWC, Peter spent much of his time discussing Huawei’s new multi-cloud storage solution, which supports intelligent cross-cloud data tiering, cross-cloud data visibility and enhanced data mobility.