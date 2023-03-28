5 hard questions every IT leader must answer

Leadership is not something that just happens. Leadership must be measured, managed, and invested in. After all, how IT leaders are selected, trained, evaluated, and compensated materially impacts the future performance of the enterprise.\n\nSo, again, when was the last time you had a substantive conversation about leadership with your direct reports? How frequently do you critically examine whether your IT\/digital organization is well led? What set of metrics does your organization employ to evaluate IT\/digital leaders?\n\nThe IT industry is undergoing a crisis of confidence. This is due in no small part to the erroneous presumption that IT and digital organizations have their leadership game in order. Quality leadership is not something that can be taken for granted. It\u2019s time to turn an analytical eye to the state of leadership in our industry \u2014 and here are five key questions IT leaders must ask themselves to truly know whether they are successfully leading IT.\n\nIs your focus on point?\n\nDaniel Barchi, Naval Academy grad and award-winning CIO at CommonSpirit Health, explained to me that there are three areas IT leaders can allocate their time: People, process, and technology. Barchi suggests the optimal allocation for IT leaders is 80% people, 15% process, and 5% technology. Unfortunately, many IT leaders \u2014 especially those of the order-taker type \u2014 invert that triumvirate, placing the lion\u2019s share of their focus on technology.\n\nAre you and your direct reports allocating enough time to leading people?\n\nAre your people primed for success?\n\nIn Good to Great, Jim Collins suggests that decisions about people \u2014 who is on the bus \u2014 have to precede decisions about objectives \u2014 i.e., where the bus is going. Several CIOs have shared with me the anecdote regarding how Apple design icon Jonathan Ives typically responds to the question, \u201cWhat\u2019s the secret to your design success?\u201d Ives reportedly responded, \u201cWe fire the A- people.\u201d The point being that a group of passionate high performers is what is necessary to deliver the sought-for end state.\n\nTalent is a differentiator. Are your IT leaders doing everything it takes to attract, nurture, grow, and retain the kind of talent necessary to succeed?\n\nAre you helping your organization \u2018see the future\u2019?\n\nBarbara Cooper was the beloved and now retired CIO at Toyota Motors North America. Having served as an IT leader in five industries, she is one of the top CIO \u201ccoaches\u201d in North America. Barbara counseled me that it is not enough just to have a vision of the future. Our industry is too full of sic \u201ctransformational\u201d CIOs being airlifted into enterprises only to slink away 18 to 24 months later having abjectly failed to create digital value.\n\nCreating IT value requires a team effort. One has to get the organization to internalize and unite behind a collective vision of the future. Barbara jokingly quipped that \u201cas a child of the \u201960s\u201d she learned that while you \u201ccan\u2019t share the trip\u201d \u2014 i.e., one person\u2019s vision is not enough \u2014 you can get everyone moving in a common direction. To do this she set her direct reports down one day in the conference room:\n\nThese individual visions were shared, consolidated, amplified, and linked to enterprise objectives.\n\nIs that kind of collective vision-making part of your company culture?\n\nAre you emphasizing the value of relationships?\n\nMost of the voluminous academic literature on leadership focuses on the traits\/idiosyncrasies of the individual leader and not on their relationships with key associates. As an IT leader, do you have a track record of helping or hindering colleagues in fulfilling their career objectives?\n\nVince Kellen, a digital force of nature and CIO at University of California San Diego, borrows insights from NHL scouts. He is looking for IT \u201cskaters\u201d who, when they step onto the ice, make the other four teammates better hockey players.\n\nHow leaders view themselves and others and how they are viewed by others is a critical causal driver of leadership success or failure. Tony Blair was able to reverse a multi-decade decline in Labour Party electoral success when he realized, \u201cPeople judge us on their instincts about what they believe our instincts to be. And that man polishing his car was clear: His instincts were to get on in life, and he thought our instincts were to stop him.\u201d \n\nLeadership success requires connectedness to the community. How connected are your IT leaders throughout the ranks?\n\nAre you effective at making a positive impact?\n\nFranklin Pierce, America\u2019s 14th president, is viewed by most historians as being one of the very worst presidents. Every action he took \u201cmade things worse,\u201d as was discussed on \u201cThe First 15,\u201d Episode 93 of the American POTUS podcast.\n\nHave your actions made things better or worse?