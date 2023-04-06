Industry leaders show the wisdom of going all-in on AI

Despite all the attention generative AI is getting right now, most organizations have done little with artificial intelligence. That is a big mistake, says Tom Davenport, senior advisor to Deloitte\u2019s Analytics practice. Enterprises, especially industry leaders, need to be all-in on AI if they are to remain competitive.\n\nTo truly benefit from AI investments, organizations must rethink how humans and machines interact in work environments, Davenport says, starting with applications that change how employees do their jobs and how they interact with customers. AI should help drive every business decision, and every product or service offering.\n\nThat message is at the heart of Davenport\u2019s new book, All in on AI: How Smart Companies Win Big with Artificial Intelligence, co-written with Deloitte Consulting principal Nitin Mittal.\n\n\u201cIt doesn\u2019t provide a lot of value to just tinker with AI \u2014 to do an experiment here and there,\u201d Davenport says. \u201cWe can do AI pretty easily on a small scale. But integrating it into how you do your work means embedding it into your existing technology architecture.\u201d\n\nInstead, organizations need to incorporate AI into business processes and workflows. They need to upskill staff to work with AI. And they need to ensure the AI technology can scale. They also need to do these things over time, to ensure the world doesn\u2019t change in a way that makes the effort counter-productive.\n\n\u201cThere are lots of benefits to be had from aggressively adopting [AI], and using it to change your strategy, your business model, and your key business processes. It\u2019s really urging companies to do more with AI than the toes-in-the-water approach that most have taken,\u201d Davenport stresses.\n\nLearning from those who reap huge benefits from AI investments\n\nIn the book, Davenport and Mittal identify 30 organizations that have gone \u2018all-in\u2019 on AI and benefitted enormously from this strategy.\n\n\u201cThe most impressive example is Ping in China,\u201d Davenport explains. \u201cMost people don\u2019t know much about it, although it\u2019s the 16th largest company in terms of revenue in the world. It is now the largest private sector company in China. Ping was founded as an insurance company, but they now have five \u2018ecosystems,\u2019 or business units. In addition to insurance, they have added banking, healthcare, Smart City [a smart cities business], and an automobile services business.\u201d\n\nPing has grown at an unbelievable rate, Davenport says. The firm created this ecosystem approach to enable them to partner with other organizations and get customer data from those relationships. They use that data to create AI models that do a good job of predicting or categorizing behaviors. They then grow each business and get more data, he says.\n\n\u201cMy favorite example is their healthcare business, which created an offering called Good Doctor,\u201d Davenport continues. \u201cDuring the pandemic, we were impressed in the United States when people could talk to their doctor over Zoom, get a prescription or whatever. But this goes so far beyond that.\u201d\n\nGood Doctor is an AI-based system for triage, diagnosis, and then treatment recommendations, Davenport explains. An actual doctor makes the final diagnosis and recommends treatment for a patient, but the physician gets recommendations from the Good Doctor system.\n\n\u201cFor me, the most astounding thing is that it is used by nearly 400 million people in China, more than the population of the United States. They don\u2019t have enough doctors in China, so it has made a huge difference to the state of healthcare,\u201d Davenport says.\n\nOther AI leaders transforming their markets\n\nAnother example profiled in the book is Shell Oil Co., which has embraced AI for many of its business units, and has used AI to re-engineer a number of processes. The most dramatic example is around inspection of Shell\u2019s large plants and pipelines.\n\n\u201cIt used to literally take up to six years to inspect every aspect of their plants with human inspectors,\u201d Davenport says. \u201cShell now shoots for six days, using drones and AI-based image analysis systems. They have achieved dramatic reductions in the time to do these inspections, and there is a potential safety benefit here as well. Shell has also trained over 5,000 engineers to be citizen data scientists, in a sense. They are able to interpret this inspection data without having a professional data science background.\u201d\n\nA third example is Kroger, which is one of the largest grocery retailers in the US. Kroger has a wholly-owned data science subsidiary called 84 Point 51 Degrees, based in Cincinnati. The name comes from the longitude of Cincinnati.\n\n\u201cThe subsidiary is really quite impressive in terms of the data science work that they do for Kroger related to consumer products, as well as the companies that sell their products in Kroger,\u201d Davenport explains. \u201cFor example, they run a huge model that predicts the sales in every stock unit, in every store, in their entire collection of stores, every night.\u201d\n\nKroger also has the largest grocery loyalty program in the country. The company uses data from that program to predict what product offerings and promotions will convince members to show up at a local store more often, and to buy more.\n\n\u201cThey are using the loyalty program to recommend new products with a high level of nutrition, to encourage customers to shop in the healthy food space,\u201d Davenport says. \u201cThey also sell some of their data insights to consumer products partners. I think they\u2019re well ahead of any other grocery retailer in that regard.\u201d\n\nAI\u2019s value for large legacy organizations\n\nThe primary focus of Davenport and Mittal\u2019s book is on legacy organizations that want to truly transform with AI.\n\n\u201cIt isn\u2019t about the digital natives that have a much easier time of it, since everybody [in those organizations] already believes in AI and digital transformation,\u201d Davenport notes. \u201cStill, a lot of companies say they\u2019re doing it. But they have very few deployments of AI to show. They haven\u2019t integrated it into their day-to-day work, and hence, don\u2019t get any real economic value.\u201d\n\nDavenport acknowledges that many companies may feel reluctant to make a large investment at this relatively early stage of \u2018modern\u2019 AI. But the book is intended to demonstrate how organizations committed to AI use are reaping significant benefits, and in some cases, transforming their markets.\n\nToward that end, these leading organizations are both broad and deep in terms of AI adoption, Davenport says. They have several use cases or applications in production. They use a variety of technologies, including machine learning. Many also use robotic process automation and linguistics-based computational chatbots.\n\n\u201cThe time to stand on the sidelines is over,\u201d Davenport stresses. \u201cIn a way, we were trying to scare readers and say, \u2018It\u2019s going to be hard to catch up if somebody else in your industry is doing this, and you\u2019re not.\u2019\u201d\n\nMost importantly, AI is an area where it will be difficult to be a fast-follower, because it requires a lot of data and a lot of skills that are not widely available, Davenport explains. Organizations should start investing in AI now, and there are ways to do this fairly easily and inexpensively.\n\n\u201cMany vendors are incorporating AI capabilities into their ERP systems and CRM systems, so you could start there,\u201d Davenport says. \u201cBut if you want any sort of competitive advantage from AI, you probably have to develop some of these capabilities yourself. That means developing the skills and technology capabilities in order to produce some of your own use cases.\u201d