From CIO to CX SVP, Cisco’s Jacqueline Guichelaar takes a road less travelled

Throughout her more than 30-year career in the tech industry, Jacqueline Guichelaar has been a staunch advocate for leaning in and genuinely listening to customers in order to provide them with better experiences.\n\nIt\u2019s one of the many attributes that led her to eventually becoming global CIO with Cisco, where she charted a path that combined leading the company\u2019s strategy for digital transformation \u2013 including migrating 140,000 staff to remote working during COVID \u2013 focussed on \u2018simplification\u2019, while consulting on actual product design and development.\n\nYet after four \u201camazing\u201d years in the role, Guichelaar has taken up the position of SVP and general manager, customer experience overseeing APAC, Japan and Greater China.\n\nThe Australian bred \u2013 albeit Uruguayan-born \u2013 executive has also moved slightly closer to home, relocating from California to Singapore.\n\nSpeaking exclusively to CIO Australia, she recalls how her earliest roles working in technology, be it for IBM Global Services Australia or one of several systems integrators, saw her assume a central role in liaising with and managing customers, including some of Australia\u2019s biggest companies.\n\n\u201cI\u2019ve always been about putting myself in customer\u2019s shoes, so now it feels right to be moving from CIO to a CX role.\u201d\n\nCIOs can\u2019t build everything\n\nWhile she may well be best remembered for leading Cisco\u2019s response to COVID \u2013 including leading a WFH exodus that would crush many a CIO \u2013 Guichelaar hopes that her legacy as the company\u2019s CIO will be seen more in terms of her work in massively simplifying technology, and of course helping to lift user and customer experiences.\n\nDuring her four-year tenure, Guichelaar and her team managed to slash IT spend by a whopping $US200 million. This was achieved largely by shifting the tech department's mindset to one of \u2018buy before you build\u2019.\n\n\u201cWe didn't need all these homegrown applications, so we rationalised them,\u201d she explains. \u201cIn some business units, we had 11 legacy apps. We replaced them with one out-of-the-box SAS application\u201d. Finance. Legal and HR were three departments that were slimmed down the most in terms of applications.\n\nThis also meant dealing with less vendors, which helped to further reduce costs, with Cisco now limited to dealing with a handful of \u2018strategic partners\u2019.\n\nData centres, networks and other tech infrastructure were all rationalised on Guichelaar\u2019s watch. \u201cWe were very clear and intentional about what workloads would sit where\u201d.\n\nShe stresses that all companies have things that they excel at, and that during her time as Cisco CIO she argued that if the company was to build anything, it should be where its strengths are.\n\n\u201cFocus on the areas that matter the most, the areas where you have competitive advantage and \/ or the areas where maybe there is no solution in the market where you believe that if you build something you will help your company move forward\u201d.\n\nShe\u2019s seen many inhouse built applications that have delivered enormous value to the company. \u201cBut companies move and industries change\u201d.\n\n\u201cIn this new world, it is not possible for a CIO to build everything,\u201d she says.\n\n\u201cThere's just not enough money. There's just not enough time. It's just not possible\u201d. Systems engineers can also become heavily invested in applications they\u2019ve developed, meaning that scuttling them often presents certain \u201ccultural challenges\u201d.\n\nGuichelaar stresses that being able to \u201cpull back\u201d from such a place requires \u201cexperience, foresight and governance\u201d.\n\n\u201cYou have to put some frameworks in place, otherwise you just end up with a flavour of everything and high complexity and no one wants that.\u201d\n\nShe says it\u2019s something many CIOs still get wrong, investing large amounts of time, energy and money building things they could easily buy for vastly cheaper and greater overall value.\n\n\u201cI\u2019ve seen it time and time again in my career, in financial services, in telecommunications, even in banking\u201d.\n\nYet getting it right is key to delivering better experiences, whether for customers or staff, Guichelaar notes, as it all comes down to \u201csimplicity\u201d.\n\nIt\u2019s one of the many lessons she\u2019s bringing from Cisco\u2019s top tech job to charting her new course in CX in Singapore.\n\nOne of her customers there is a large American bank struggling with sprawling legacy systems across its entire international operations.\n\n\u201cIt might sound basic but it\u2019s difficult, and something many companies around the world are grappling with.\u201d\n\n\u201cI feel for the team, because it's really hard when you've got to figure out how to refresh. How do you get the investment? How do you support, how do you get the change window time? How do you get enough engineers?\u201d\n\nTechnology needs to deliver value in the form of outcomes\n\nWhen Guichelaar and her team went in and met with executives in the network space they soon discovered - much to the bank\u2019s surprise \u2013 that it wasn\u2019t utilising much of the value it had actually bought from Cisco. This prompted her to send in a \u201cbunch\u201d of CX engineers to help get everything back on track.\n\nAnother major bank Guichelaar is working with is transitioning to a hybrid cloud environment.\n\n\u201cThey're wanting to move out of their own data centres because it's too costly and to figure out what workloads do [they want to] put on public cloud versus their own private data centre versus SaaS,\u201d she says, adding that challenges like these are where great CX teams can really shine.\n\nUltimately, today perhaps more so than any time before, the raison d\u2019etre of all technology projects \u2013 be they customer or staff facing \u2013 has to be delivering value in the form of \u2018outcomes\u2019.\n\n\u201cI was a customer of Cisco for decades so I know also what it feels to be on the other side,\u201d Guichelaar says.\n\n\u201cAnd one of the things our [Cisco] customers are saying to us is \u2018we want to see value from the hardware we buy, we want to know that the software is making an impact\u2019.\n\n\u201cWe want to be happy and we want to have a long term relationship with you\u201d.\n\nWith decades of senior technology leadership under her belt, Guichelaar understands as well as any CIO that this is often simply a pipe dream, though, especially once the realities of deploying large-scale solutions set in.\n\nYet with competition in the tech sector as fierce as ever, and with the cloud driving prices and margins down to new lows, Guichelaar understands that her new CX role may end up being as challenging\u2013 if not more \u2013 than her four years as Cisco\u2019s top tech executive.\n\n\u201cTime will tell the impact I will have with customers, but does it feel right?\u201d\n\n\u201cIt definitely feels like the right move for me and I'm glad I've taken all my tech background and experience and am doing something for our customers. And I do like to be with customers.\u201d