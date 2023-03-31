AMD takes hybrid approach to engineering the cloud’s future

AMD CIO Hasmukh Ranjan sits at the cloud’s crossroads. As a chipmaker, AMD is a vital supplier for the public cloud’s compute engine, and among Ranjan’s key remits is to support the engineering of semiconductors that power the cloud. But as a consumer, Ranjan, like all CIOs, must decide where best to place his company’s workload bets. And for AMD’s most critical engineering applications, the answer remains its own data centers — not the cloud.

That’s because chipmakers like AMD require mega cores of compute power and memory, as well as petabytes of storage, to run their design applications. Still, one year into his post, Ranjan says nearly 95% of AMD’s business applications run on public clouds. It’s just that the mammoth engineering applications AMD creates for making the processors won’t run on the cloud, Ranjan says.

“For engineering, for our sweet spot, cloud providers don’t have those high-end machines we’re looking for,” he says, noting that AMD’s design applications require up to 64GB per core “and we stretch up to 2 to 4 terabyte systems as well.”

And those massive requirements continue to grow in three vectors — “variety, velocity, and volume,” Ranjan says, alluding to AMD’s broadening product portfolio, the high speed of AMD’s design work, and the vast amount of data generated in the chip design process.

Because of this, Ranjan expects AMD’s digital infrastructure will remain hybrid for some time, with business processes in the cloud and engineering on-premises until massive HPC workloads are widely supported on the public cloud. Gartner analyst Sid Nag, however, points out that cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services offer instances that go up to 224 cores, with companies already running HPC workloads in the cloud.

The shifting nature of chip design

Not all of AMD’s chip engineering process is performed on-premises, Ranjan says, noting that between 10% and 15% of AMD’s computations occur on the cloud, typical for the industry.