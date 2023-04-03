MLSE looks to revolutionize sports experience with digital R&D lab

Digital solutions and data analytics are changing the world of sports entertainment at a rapid clip. From how players train, to how teams make strategic decisions during games, to how venues operate and fans engage, sports organizations are turning to software engineers and data scientists to help transform the sport experience.

In Toronto, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), the largest sports entertainment organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America, is facing off with the future with a new digital solutions research and development program.

Created in conjunction with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and unveiled in January, SportsX is an incubator rooted in research, applied sciences, and product development charged with creating innovative digital solutions that give teams a winning edge, create extraordinary fan experiences, and create positive social and environmental impact.

“If we’re able to look into technologies that are going to impact the game, earlier, and we have people dedicated to those and not pulled away for other tasks that are more day-to-day, then we will stay ahead of the curve that’s about to impact us as an organization,” says Christian Magsisi, vice president of venue and digital technology at MLSE. “We want to continue to be at the forefront of the fan experience. And if we have a positive social and environmental impact on our community, then largely the first two things will also come to pass.”

Sports enters the analytics era

MLSE was founded by legendary hockey coach and businessman Conn Smythe in 1927 after he organized a group of investors to buy his hometown hockey franchise, the Toronto St. Patricks. The organization now owns the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), Toronto Raptors (NBA), Toronto FC (MLS), Toronto Argonauts (CFL), and their minor league and farm teams. It also owns Scotiabank Arena (home of the Maple Leafs and Raptors) and OVO Athletic Centre, and has investments in a number of other sports facilities.

The organization may have 96 years of history behind it, but Magsisi says digital technologies and analytics have been changing the business of sports to an astonishing degree in just the past few years. Magsisi joined the organization five years ago, and it has changed considerably in that time. The organization now has data engineers, data scientists, and is investing in cutting-edge technologies like quantum computing.