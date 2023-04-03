MLSE looks to revolutionize sports experience with digital R&D lab

Digital solutions and data analytics are changing the world of sports entertainment at a rapid clip. From how players train, to how teams make strategic decisions during games, to how venues operate and fans engage, sports organizations are turning to software engineers and data scientists to help transform the sport experience.\n\nIn Toronto, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), the largest sports entertainment organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America, is facing off with the future with a new digital solutions research and development program.\n\nCreated in conjunction with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and unveiled in January, SportsX is an incubator rooted in research, applied sciences, and product development charged with creating innovative digital solutions that give teams a winning edge, create extraordinary fan experiences, and create positive social and environmental impact.\n\n\u201cIf we\u2019re able to look into technologies that are going to impact the game, earlier, and we have people dedicated to those and not pulled away for other tasks that are more day-to-day, then we will stay ahead of the curve that\u2019s about to impact us as an organization,\u201d says Christian Magsisi, vice president of venue and digital technology at MLSE. \u201cWe want to continue to be at the forefront of the fan experience. And if we have a positive social and environmental impact on our community, then largely the first two things will also come to pass.\u201d\n\nSports enters the analytics era\n\nMLSE was founded by legendary hockey coach and businessman Conn Smythe in 1927 after he organized a group of investors to buy his hometown hockey franchise, the Toronto St. Patricks. The organization now owns the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), Toronto Raptors (NBA), Toronto FC (MLS), Toronto Argonauts (CFL), and their minor league and farm teams. It also owns Scotiabank Arena (home of the Maple Leafs and Raptors) and OVO Athletic Centre, and has investments in a number of other sports facilities.\n\nThe organization may have 96 years of history behind it, but Magsisi says digital technologies and analytics have been changing the business of sports to an astonishing degree in just the past few years. Magsisi joined the organization five years ago, and it has changed considerably in that time. The organization now has data engineers, data scientists, and is investing in cutting-edge technologies like quantum computing.\n\n\u201cIn the early years here, it felt like we were a startup within MLSE because we didn\u2019t operate, look, act like the rest of the organization,\u201d he says. \u201cWe didn\u2019t have software engineers, we didn\u2019t have developers here at MLSE prior to us creating MLSE Digital Labs. Now we have a full-scale R&D program. Those were never concepts or job descriptions that were getting posted from MLSE. In a lot of ways, we felt like outsiders within our own organization, but we knew that was going to be the case, that we could usher in this new culture and organization.\u201d\n\nIn the past several years, the amount of real-time data available to the organization has increased tremendously. Soccer, football, and basketball are all making use of computer vision for player and ball tracking that can be used to enhance the fan experience and provide actionable insights to coaches and players in-game. The NHL has gone a step further, embedding sensors in players\u2019 sweaters and the puck itself.\n\n\u201cGetting live, real-time data that is actionable, that can provide insight to how we\u2019re trying to execute our game strategy for that day, for that game, is more readily available to us now,\u201d Magsisi says. \u201cWith hockey, we finally have tracking of the puck and the player, the XYZ coordinates of the players and the pucks. With that, there\u2019s an almost infinite possibility of calculations that you can do in hockey that wasn\u2019t available less than 18 months ago.\u201d\n\nThis analytics advantage in hockey has yet to be fully realized in MLSE\u2019s other major sports, he adds. \u201cIn soccer, football, and basketball, it\u2019s computer vision. Latency has gotten a lot better over time, but the data is still challenging to go through.\u201d\n\nThat said, advances in the field of biomechanics related to computer vision have Magsisi excited. Computer vision can currently be used to track the position of players and the ball, but new advances will enable computer vision to track the position of players\u2019 limbs. For example, Magsisi says, the organization could track the trajectory of a ball as it\u2019s released from a basketball player\u2019s hands.\n\nBetting big on the future\n\nThe idea behind SportsX is to capture, analyze, and build out the best ideas from key MLSE stakeholders, whether coaches, fans, partners, or employees, and the organization has built a dedicated SportsX web portal to support the effort. The solutions will support how teams play, how players stay healthy, how fans connect with teams and each other, and how franchises operate internally.\n\nOne of the first concepts developed by the program while under pilot was the NHL Extended Reality Stats Overlay, which uses extended reality to deliver broadcast and video game capabilities to people watching games in-person. Another concept is the Immersive Basketball Experience, which uses optical data to provide fans with a life-size augmented reality experience.\n\nSportsX is leveraging a portfolio of cloud services from AWS, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning cloud services.\n\nAll this has required MLSE to build one of the largest technology engineering teams in all of sports.\n\n\u201cThat\u2019s not by mistake or without intention,\u201d Magsisi says. \u201cWe know that the most successful organizations in the world are investing billions of dollars in R&D. It\u2019s no mistake that these are the same organizations that are constantly coming out with new features and products and stay on top of the revenue line.\u201d\n\nMagsisi says that part of the secret sauce for MLSE has been a commitment to staying forward-looking.\n\n\u201cIn the early years [of MLSE Digital Labs], we took 30% of our budget and our resources and focused on projects that were not going to impact our business within that season,\u201d Magsisi says. \u201cThat was a large move. That was a big change for the organization because we are a seasonal business and our opportunity to generate revenue is limited in a window. A lot of our focus is three-quarters of the year. For us to take resources that would have been responsible for delivering revenue within that three-quarters and dedicating it to the future is a big risk.\u201d\n\nBut that risk has come with a commensurate reward. It\u2019s become a statement by the organization about its priorities. The organization can\u2019t ignore tactical improvements \u2014 investing in data availability, reporting, dashboards, and the like \u2014 but dedicating staff and resources to examining the business and thinking about where it could be in several years has paid dividends in agility.\n\n\u201cWe still have to invest in today; we still have to deliver today,\u201d Magsisi says. \u201cBut I think the shift to be able to invest in the future allows you to take a look at your business and ask, \u2018Where can we help our organization,\u2019 whether it\u2019s our restaurants, food and beverage teams, or retail team.\u201d\n\nOver the past five years, Magsisi says the organization has launched well above 50 digital products. It\u2019s gone from quarterly or even biannual releases to daily releases.\n\n\u201cOur software engineering development teams and analytic teams now have the ability to make a change and deploy it right into production, whether it\u2019s for a coaching staff, for our players, or fans,\u201d he says. \u201cThose things were long processes in the past with a lot of levels of approval.\u201d