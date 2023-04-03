Unlocking value and success for partners

By Hock Tan, Broadcom President & CEO\n\nIn the years that I have led Broadcom, I have found two things to be true for technology leaders: First, success with your customers starts with success with your ecosystem partners; and second, driving ecosystem growth is key to maintaining the growth of your own business.\n\nThis is why, at Broadcom, we bring innovation, investment and attention into our making customer value a lasting reality through our pioneering partner programs. These programs help us drive two pivotal customer objectives: innovation in technology and innovation in business models.\n\nFrom joint innovation to accessing new markets, our pioneering partner programs help us do more for customers. As digital transformation accelerates, customers need fully integrated solutions that address their needs.\n\nToday, we have more than 35,000 partners in our IT infrastructure and cybersecurity software ecosystem, and every single one plays a vital role in bringing value and success for our customers. We work with many kinds of partners across the entire value chain \u2013 including the production, procurement, distribution and deployment of our products. They help us expand the reach of our technology and drive better business efficiency and experiences for customers.\n\nWhen we set out to make any business decision, we always ask ourselves the following three questions:\n\nIf the answer to any of these is \u201cno\u201d, it\u2019s not a path worth pursuing. Our partners and customers should always benefit from the decisions we make.\n\nWhat partners bring to Broadcom\u2019s customers\n\nAt Broadcom, we understand that the key to growth isn\u2019t found in being all things to all people, but instead we believe our customer-first mindset, coupled with purposeful partnerships, is key to delivering untapped value for customers. \n\nBroadcom\u2019s innovative and industry-first partnership models provide that purposeful plan for how our partners integrate into the overall value chain, and empower each company to leverage their core competencies and do what they do best. Our highly capable partners help us provide solutions for customers ranging from the world\u2019s largest public and private organizations to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Through Broadcom\u2019s unique friction free Expert Advantage Partner Program, partners deliver high value services to customers of all sizes \u2013 including our largest enterprise accounts. \n\nYet, the value our partners deliver goes far beyond services. Showcased on our Insights Marketplace at expert.broadcom.com, customers can find our partner-built applications that extend our product capabilities and tailor them for specific use cases \u2013 unlocking more value from our customers\u2019 investments. In short, for every challenge, there\u2019s a Broadcom partner ready to deliver the solution and support the specialized needs of businesses \u2013 regardless of size.\u00a0\n\nWhat Broadcom brings to partners\n\nAt Broadcom, we are unique in how we engage with and support our partner ecosystem. Often, commercial vendors will attempt to control how their partners conduct business. But at Broadcom, we empower partners to identify and pursue their own commercial strategies, so they can bring sales and services to end-user customers on their own terms. We introduce industry-first, go-to-market partner models with shared risk and significant rewards. \n\nOur Global Cyber Security Aggregator Program (CSAP) is proof. CSAP was launched to expand our market reach and deliver enhanced levels of service to a subset of commercial enterprises with unique needs. The program brings together Broadcom\u2019s Symantec cyber security solutions and partners\u2019 resources along with their in-country expertise to offer a best-in-class customer experience. We have made significant investments, including in-sales training to ensure our distribution partners are well equipped to provide better customer support and a quicker response time to evolving threats.\n\nOur customers can also receive hands-on technical help through our unique Broadcom Software Knights Program. We vet and provide certified partners with ongoing technical training, product presale and sales intelligence so that they can handle any complex issue put in front of them with hands-on technical support. We provide them with the best so that our customers experience the best.\n\nTogether, we have a shared goal and responsibility of addressing our customers\u2019 needs and delivering superior outcomes. It\u2019s a win-win-win. Our message to our customers, current partners and future partners is this: our goal is to deliver superior outcomes for customers of all sizes; and our partners\u2019 success is our success. We understand the value our partner ecosystem brings to Broadcom and mutual customers, and we are committed to our partner and customers\u2019 continued success. \n\nLearn more about Broadcom here.\n\nAbout Hock Tan:\n\nHock Tan is Broadcom President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. He has held this position since March 2006. From September 2005 to January 2008, he served as chairman of the board of Integrated Device Technology. Prior to becoming chairman of IDT, Mr. Tan was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Circuit Systems from June 1999 to September 2005. Prior to ICS, Mr. Tan was Vice President of Finance with Commodore International from 1992 to 1994, and previously held senior management positions with PepsiCo and General Motors. Mr. Tan served as managing director of Pacven Investment, a venture capital fund in Singapore from 1988 to 1992, and served as managing director for Hume Industries in Malaysia from 1983 to 1988.