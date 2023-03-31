TCS gives Blackhawk Network an edge with Microsoft Cloud

Blackhawk Network is shaping the future of global branded payments \u2014 from QR code payment solutions and retail gift card programs to tailored incentives and reward programs. \n\nThe Silicon Valley-based company has been expanding its global footprint through numerous creative acquisitions. While each brought a wealth of benefits, the acquired companies\u2019 existing processes and platforms challenged Blackhawk Network\u2019s ability to optimize and scale its go-to-market strategy. \n\nTo address this issue, Blackhawk turned to TCS. With its extensive cloud experience, TCS transformed Blackhawk\u2019s ERP and CRM systems in tandem, enabling the sales of one set of solutions and services to a global customer base at scale. \n\nIn this case study, Blackhawk Network\u2019s Cara Renfroe joins Tata Consultancy Services\u2019 Rakesh Kumar and Nilendu Pattanaik to explain how TCS transformed the gift card company\u2019s customer engagement and global operations on Microsoft Cloud. \n\nRead more.