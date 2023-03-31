Africa

How TCS pioneered the 'borderless workspace' with Microsoft 365

How TCS pioneered the ‘borderless workspace’ with Microsoft 365

BrandPostBy Tata Consultancy Services
Mar 31, 2023 1 min
Cloud Computing Financial Services Industry Microsoft

Microsoft’s modern workplace solution proved a perfect fit for improving productivity and collaboration, while maintaining security of systems and data.

functional
Credit: SDI Productions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has always been a digital-first organization. Continuous transformation of the workplace has been a cornerstone of the company’s business model for several decades.  

This approach proved its value during the COVID-19 crisis, when TCS pioneered location-independent “borderless workspaces” aided by Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. The modern workplace solution suite was the perfect fit for TCS’s constantly evolving needs, becoming a canvas for improving the experience of 500,000 employees while maintaining the security and integrity of the company’s systems and data.  

At the same time, TCS is focusing on maintaining a secure environment and preventing fraud. According to a recent Microsoft blog, organizations can use security and compliance solutions in Microsoft 365 E5 to have visibility into their threat landscape and leverage built-in AI and machine learning in Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender for Cloud to proactively manage threats and reduce alert fatigue.  

Watch the video. 

