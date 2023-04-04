How to Navigate Market Pressures with Cloud-based Network Management

By: Shruthi Kalale Prakashan, Sr. Manager, Product Marketing, Aruba Central.\n\nFor many organizations large and small, the COVID-19 pandemic was the tipping point for cloud adoption. Unsurprisingly, more than half of enterprise IT spending in key market segments will shift to the cloud by 2025, according to Gartner. [1] As the cloud continues to play a key role in building resilience and enabling agility, the role of the network is more critical than ever before. However, the transformative benefits of cloud cannot be realized (or may even be negated!) without a modern network to support it.\n\nHow should IT organizations modernize their network management in response to new market pressures and how can a cloud-based approach help?\n\nFour modern network management challenges\n\nToday\u2019s network is facing new market pressures, including:\n\nIt comes as no surprise that network operations professionals believe they could reduce problems by nearly half if they had better network management tools. [4]\n\nHow can cloud-based network management help?\n\nCloud-based network management solutions are gaining traction as organizations seek to consolidate their tools, drive better efficiencies, and lower costs. In fact, IDC projects that half of all new implementations will rely on cloud-based network management.\n\nAruba\u2019s cloud-based network management solution \u2013\n\nAruba Central \u2013 is a powerful, scalable solution that offers a single point of visibility and control to oversee every aspect of wired and wireless LANs, WANs, and VPNs across campus, branch, remote, and data center locations. Built on a cloud-native, microservices-based modern architecture, Aruba Central is an AI-powered solution that simplifies IT operations, improves agility, reduces costs, and minimizes risk by unifying management of all network infrastructure.\n\nBenefit 1: Improved agility\n\nBenefit 2: Enhanced efficiency\n\nBenefit 3: Reduced cost\n\nBenefit 4: Minimized risk \n\nGetting started with cloud-based network management\n\n120,000+ customers worldwide are already making significant improvements to their network management and operations with Aruba Central. In a customer survey we conducted with TechValidate, nearly a third of Aruba Central customers reported that they\u2019ve halved their previous networking costs and nearly two-thirds of surveyed customers are able to resolve network or user issues at least 50% faster.\n\nLearn how you can modernize your network and evolve network management strategies with the Aruba Unified Infrastructure and Aruba Central.\n\nReferences:\n\n[1] Enterprise IT Spending, Gartner, Feb 2022\n\n[2] 9 Future of Work Trends Post Covid-19, Gartner, Jun 2022\n\n[3], [4] Network Management Megatrends 2022, EMA, Apr 2022\n\nThis blog was published on blogs.arubanetworks.com on 01\/16\/23.