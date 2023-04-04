Your Data Architecture Holds the Key to Unlocking AI’s Full Potential

In the words of J.R.R. Tolkien, \u201cshortcuts make long delays.\u201d I get it, we live in an age of instant gratification, with Doordash and Grubhub meals on-demand, fast-paced social media and same-day Amazon Prime deliveries. But I\u2019ve learned that in some cases, shortcuts are just not possible.\n\nSuch is the case with comprehensive AI implementations; you cannot shortcut success. Operationalizing AI at scale mandates that your full suite of data\u2013structured, unstructured and semi-structured get organized and architected in a way that makes it useable, readily accessible and secure. Fortunately, the journey to AI is one that is more than worth the time and effort.\n\nAI Potential: Powering Our World and Your Business\n\nThat\u2019s because AI promises to be one of the most transformational technologies of our time. Already, we see its impact across industries and applications. If you\u2019ve experienced any of these, then you\u2019re seeing AI in action:\n\nDespite these AI-powered examples, businesses have only just begun to embrace AI, with an estimated 12% fully using AI technology.1 But this is changing rapidly. And that\u2019s because AI holds massive potential. In one Forrester study and financial analysis, it was found that AI-enabled organizations can gain an ROI of 183% over three years.\u00a02\n\nThat\u2019s why AI is a key determinant of your future success. Businesses that lead in fully deploying AI will be able to optimize customer experiences and efficiencies that help maximize customer retention and customer acquisition and gain a distinct advantage over the competition. The growing divide between AI haves and have-nots is underway and at a certain point, that chasm will not be crossable.\n\nFor example, today airports can use AI to keep passengers and employees safer. AI working on top of a data lakehouse, can help to quickly correlate passenger and security data, enabling real-time threat analysis and advanced threat detection.\n\nIn order to move AI forward, we need to first build and fortify the foundational layer: data architecture. This architecture is important because, to reap the full benefits of AI, it must be built to scale across an enterprise versus individual AI applications. \n\nConstructing the right data architecture cannot be bypassed. That\u2019s because several impeding factors are currently in play that must be resolved. All organizations need an optimized, future-proofed data architecture to move AI forward.\n\nComplexity slows innovation\n\nData growth is skyrocketing. One estimate3 states that by 2024, 149 zettabytes will be created every day: that\u2019s 1.7 MB every second. A zettabyte has 21 zeroes. What does that mean?\u00a0According to the\u00a0World Economic Forum4, \u201cAt the beginning of 2020, the number of bytes in the digital universe was 40 times bigger than the number of stars in the observable universe.\u201d\u00a0\n\nData\u2019s size alone creates inherent complexity. Layered on top of that are the different types of data stored in various siloes and locations throughout an organization. It all adds up to a \u201cperfect storm\u201d of complexity.\n\nA complex data landscape prevents data scientists and data engineers from easily linking the right data together at the right time. Additionally, multiple systems of record create a confusing environment when those sources do not report the same answers.\n\nExtracting value from data\n\nHighly skilled data scientists, analysts and other users grapple with gaining ready access to data. This has become a bottleneck, hindering richer and real-time insights. For AI success, data scientists, analysts and other users need fast, concurrent access to data from all areas of the business.\n\nSecuring data as it grows\n\nSecuring mission-critical infrastructure, across all data in an enterprise, is a default task for every organization. However, as data grows within an enterprise, more desire for access and use of that data produces an increasing amount of vulnerable security end points. \n\nCatalyzing AI at Scale with Data Lakehouse\n\nThe good news is that data architectures are evolving to solve these challenges and fully enable AI deployments at scale. Let\u2019s look at the data architecture journey to understand why and how data lakehouses help to solve complexity, value and security.\n\nTraditionally, data warehouses have stored curated, structured data to support analytics and business intelligence, with fast, easy access to data. Data warehouses, however, were not designed to support the demands of AI or semi-structured and unstructured data sources. Data lakes emerged to help solve complex data organizational challenges and store data in its natural format. Used in tandem with data warehouses, data lakes, while helpful, simultaneously create more data silos and increase cost.5\n\nToday, the ideal solution is a data lakehouse, which combines the benefits of data warehouses and data lakes. A data lakehouse handles all types of data via a single repository, eliminating the need for separate systems. This unification of access through the lakehouse removes multiple areas of ingress\/egress and simplifies security and management achieving both value extraction and security. Data lakehouses support AI and real-time data applications with streamlined, fast and effective access to data.\n\nThe benefits of a data lakehouse address complexity, value and security:\n\nFor example, pharmacies can use a data lakehouse to help patients. By quickly matching drug availability with patient demand, pharmacies can ensure the right medication is at the right pharmacy for the correct patient.\n\nMoving AI Forward\n\nAI deployments at scale will change the trajectory of success around the world and across industries, company types and sizes. But first things first mandate that the right data architecture be put in place to fully enable AI. While data lake solutions help accelerate this process, the right architecture cannot be bypassed. As J.R.R. Tolkien intimated, anything worth achieving takes time.\n\nWant to learn more?\u00a0\u00a0Read this\u00a0ESG paper.\n\n\n\n*************\n\n[1]\u00a0https:\/\/www.zdnet.com\/article\/what-is-ai-maturity-and-why-does-it-matter\/\u00a0\n\n[2]\u00a0https:\/\/www.delltechnologies.com\/asset\/en-us\/products\/ready-solutions\/industry-market\/forrester-tei-dell-ai-solutions.pdf\n\n[3]\u00a0Finances Online, 53 Important Statistics About How Much Data Is Created Every Day, accessed April 2022\n\n[4] https:\/\/www3.weforum.org\/docs\/WEF_Paths_Towards_Free_and_Trusted_Data%20_Flows_2020.pdf\n\n[5]\u00a0https:\/\/www.dell.com\/en-us\/blog\/break-down-data-silos-with-a-data-lakehouse\/