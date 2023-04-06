The 4-year debate: Do degree requirements still matter for IT?

Antonio Taylor landed his first IT job in 1999, having decided to leave his pre-law studies at college and get into tech instead.\n\nHe earned a Novell certification, believing it was a quick, effective way to get into a well-paying field with growth potential. Plus, he liked technology, saying, \u201cComputers were always easy to me.\u201d\n\nTaylor\u2019s gambit paid off: He has worked in IT ever since, earning a dozen or so certifications and multiple promotions during his career.\n\nNow a hiring manager himself, Taylor still believes candidates don\u2019t need a four-year degree to enter and advance in the IT profession. He says he has removed \u201cdegree required\u201d and even \u201cdegree preferred\u201d from many job postings, noting that IT pros can \u2014 and do \u2014 often develop the needed skills through certification programs, bootcamps, and even self-directed studies.\n\n\u201cA degree may not mean you have the experience and expertise needed for the tech job,\u201d he says, adding he looks for candidates who can demonstrate they have the technical capabilities required for the positions being filled. \u201cMy questions in the interview are strictly around their abilities to do their job.\u201d\n\nTaylor is among a growing number of managers and executives dropping degree requirements from job descriptions.\n\nFigures from the 2022 study The Emerging Degree Reset from The Burning Glass Institute quantify the trend, reporting that 46% of middle-skill and 31% of high-skill occupations experienced material degree resets between 2017 and 2019.\n\nMoreover, researchers calculated that 63% of those changes appear to be \u201c\u2018structural resets\u2019 representing a measured and potentially permanent shift in hiring practices\u201d that could make an additional 1.4 million jobs open to workers without college degrees over the next five years.\n\nDespite such statistics and testimony from Taylor and other IT leaders, the debate around whether a college education is needed in IT isn\u2019t settled. Some say there\u2019s no need for degrees; others say degrees are still preferred or required.\n\nBob Dutile, a former CIO now serving as chief commercial officer at digital transformation solutions company UST, sums it up: \u201cThere are some who still prefer a college degree, seeing it \u2014 rightly or wrongly \u2014 as shorthand for showing that candidates have conscientiousness and the capacity to learn. But we and others have not found that it\u2019s necessary.\u201d\n\nThe argument for dropping degree requirements\n\nCIOs, other tech leaders, and hiring managers from multiple organizations and industries say a good proportion of IT positions require competency in specific skills and not the academic breadth provided by a baccalaureate.\n\nThey list help desk roles, programmers, developers, designers, engineers, architects, analysts, and even some management positions as relying on technical skills, not a degree.\n\nThat\u2019s not to say those positions don\u2019t need people who can communicate effectively or think critically, they add. But they believe those skills as well as the needed technical competencies can be developed in myriad ways.\n\nMoreover, they say the move to skills-based hiring brings several key benefits to both their organization and to workers. For the company, a skills-based hiring approach increases the number of qualified candidates applying and increases the gender, racial, ethnic, and economic diversity of the applicant pool. Meanwhile, workers have opportunities that they\u2019re qualified to handle but otherwise would be shut out of, giving them not just a job but also a broader career path.\n\nBroader talent pool\n\nIBM is among the companies whose leaders have moved away from degree requirements; Big Blue is also one of the earliest, largest, and most prominent proponents of the move, introducing the term \u201cnew collar jobs\u201d for the growing number of positions that require specific skills but not a bachelor\u2019s degree.\n\nKelli Jordan, vice president of IBMer Growth and Development, says IBM has long taken that approach but became more deliberate about the strategy since 2016. It was then that the company started examining job descriptions and removing degree requirements when deemed unnecessary.\n\n\u201cWe really focus on skills,\u201d Jordan explains, adding that company leaders recognize that professionals can build skills through certifications, massive open online courses (MOOCs) and other such avenues.\n\nNow more than half of the job openings posted by IBM no longer require degrees, Jordan says. And company managers and human resources teams continue to review position requirements, so an increasing number of jobs are falling into that no-degrees-needed category.\n\nThe hiring of people without degrees increased 35% since IBM started removing the four-year degree requirements.\n\nJordan says IBM\u2019s approach helps the company compete for talent, a particularly important benefit while unemployment hovers around 4% and unemployment for technical occupations remains around 2%. She points out that by requiring a bachelor\u2019s degree, companies shut out the 62% of Americans who don\u2019t have that credential.\n\n\u201cYou\u2019re really limiting the opportunities for a large pool of people,\u201d she adds.\n\nSkills matter more than academics\n\nMike Calvo, CTO of Shipt, which operates an app-based shopping and delivery service, also brings that philosophy to hiring; he says the company has focused on hiring for skills since it was founded in 2014.\n\nHe says Shipt asks for either a four-year degree or relevant experience for most technology team roles. To ensure they get the right talent, Calvo says hiring managers \u201cget pretty specific with skills, years of experience, technical capabilities, and experiences working in an environment similar to ours.\u201d\n\nCalvo, who oversees internal IT operations, says they\u2019re looking for people who like to solve problems and are curious.\n\n\u201cThat\u2019s all way more important to us than where you got a degree, or if you have a degree, and we\u2019ve hired a good number of people who have qualified from a knowledge perspective,\u201d he says. \u201c[College] has become so unimportant a factor in someone\u2019s performance that people don\u2019t talk about it; they don\u2019t look at it. I can\u2019t tell you the last time I looked at a candidate and said, \u2018Oh, they have a degree.\u2019\u201d\n\nThe Birmingham, Ala.-based company partners with training programs to recruit professionals with the specific tech skills Shipt needs. For example, in 2021 it hired 25 graduates of a Pivot Technology School bootcamp and is onboarding another 17 from the school\u2019s training program.\n\nReal world versus theory\n\nOthers similarly stress that hands-on skills matter more than academics for many, if not most, technical positions.\n\nAnant Adya, an executive vice president of cloud services company Infosys Cobalt, says he looks at attitude, testing candidates\u2019 ability and willingness to learn when making hires. Adya\u2019s company often recruits from community colleges and certification programs that focus on giving participants hands-on training in skills that align to existing market needs.\n\nThat\u2019s not always the case with graduates from four-year academic programs, Adya says, adding that \u201cwe have found there was a gap between what\u2019s required in the real world and what\u2019s taught in [four-year] college programs.\u201d\n\nTailoring talent to your needs\n\nProponents of skills-based hiring say the approach works best when it\u2019s part of a comprehensive talent strategy \u2014 one that has a heavy emphasis on ongoing training and upskilling.\n\nThat\u2019s what plays out at Thoughtworks.\n\nThoughtworks North America CEO Chris Murphy says the company has a long history of \u201chiring non-traditional talent for tech roles\u201d including coding bootcamp graduates as well as people who have learned coding on the job or in their own time.\n\nThe company in 2005 started its Thoughtworks University program (TWU) to provide a one-year training program to ensure such hires can succeed at the company.\n\nThe case for degrees\n\nNot all are convinced that dropping degree requirements is the way to go, however.\n\nJane Zhu, CIO and senior vice president at Veritas Technologies, says she sees value in degrees, value that isn\u2019t always replicated through other channels.\n\n\u201cThough we don\u2019t necessarily require degrees for all IT roles here at Veritas, I believe that they do help candidates demonstrate a level of formal education and commitment to the field and provide a foundation in fundamental concepts and theories of IT-related fields that may not be easily gained through self-study or on-the-job training,\u201d she says. \u201cThrough college education, candidates have usually acquired basic technical knowledge, problem-solving skills, the ability to collaborate with others, and ownership and accountability. They also often gain an understanding of the business and social impacts of their actions.\u201d\n\nIntangibles matter\n\nZhu, who has a bachelor\u2019s and master\u2019s in computer science and a doctorate in operations research, says her own academic achievements \u201chave played a huge role in my success.\u201d\n\nShe adds: \u201cThe knowledge I acquired from my degrees equips me with strong technical and problem-solving skills; enables me to easily internalize business strategies, initiatives and challenges; have productive architecture-level discussions with IT staff; and allows me to make sound business decisions faster.\u201d\n\nVision and commitment\n\nJosh Lazar, who recently served for three years as CIO for Florida\u2019s 18th Judicial Circuit, has a similar take.\n\n\u201cA four-year degree shows that a candidate can make a commitment to a long-term goal and achieve it. Further, the training you get within that setting can be more demanding and a person can gain expertise in a particular area,\u201d says Lazar, who left his CIO role in February and is now CEO of TechThinkTank.\n\nLeadership and learning skills\n\nOthers share that perspective, saying a bachelor\u2019s degree demonstrates that candidates can think critically, handle complex problems, and persuasively communicate ideas; that they have studied a range of topics that help them manage and lead; and that they\u2019ve fine-tuned their learning skills so they can more easily develop and upskill throughout their careers.\n\nOf course, not all those with a baccalaureate possess such qualities \u2014 something proponents of requiring or preferencing degrees acknowledge.\n\nHowever, they say someone with at least a bachelor\u2019s is likely to have some or all of them \u2014 and that is reassuring.\n\n\u201cThe CIO is placing a bet with everyone they hire, and they want a sure bet. And there\u2019s still a sense of comfort when you have someone with a degree from a top-notch school or with an MBA,\u201d says Mark Taylor, CEO of the Society for Information Management (SIM).\n\nNot either\/or but both\n\nDutile, from UST, says his company employs almost 30,000 engineers, most of whom work on software with some 60% deployed to work in the IT departments of the company\u2019s Global 1000 clients. Dutile says nearly all of those clients want those workers to have a bachelor\u2019s degree.\n\nHowever, two of the companies do not have that requirement. \u201cAnd their experience has been great,\u201d he says.\n\nThat fits with evolving marketplace trends, where there\u2019s more openness to skills-based hiring for many technical roles but a desire for a bachelor\u2019s degree for certain positions, including leadership.\n\nIn fact, research shows that nearly all CIOs have college degrees. Online job site Zippia analyzed multiple sources and concluded that in the US 67% of CIOs have a bachelor\u2019s, 20% have a master\u2019s, and 2% have a doctorate. Only 8% have an associate\u2019s degree, and 3% have what Zippia identified as \u201cother degrees.\u201d\n\nAntonio Taylor\u2019s own experience mirrors the ongoing discussion about whether and when a degree is needed in IT.\n\nHe believes certifications, bootcamps, and other such programs as well as work experience can give IT professionals the skills they need to succeed and advance in technical positions. But he also says, \u201cDegrees do matter when looking for certain leadership roles in IT.\u201d\n\nTaylor returned to college, earning a bachelor\u2019s degree in IT administration and management in 2017 and an MBA in 2018.He has held several management roles since earning his degrees and earned his latest promotion on March 1, moving from a director position to vice president of infrastructure, security, and services at Transnetyx