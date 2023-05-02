HP’s circular approach to IT management case study

With an ambitious 2030 sustainability agenda for its business as a whole, HP wanted to ensure its IT operations supported that larger goal. The company looked at its workforce of 70,000+ employees\u2014and even more devices\u2014and deployed a future-minded approach to managing its PC fleet.\n\nTo reach sustainable impact goals in its own internal products, processes, and systems, HP IT: \u2002\n\nHow HP achieved it\n\nThe company reinforced its model of refurbishing existing PCs to meet employee device demand, while repurposing or recycling those that no longer met performance parameters. IT used several of HP\u2019s own services to make that transition by: \u2002\n\nStarting from a sustainable foundation\n\nHP IT began working towards these ambitious goals by ordering devices through HP DaaS to ensure many devices and components were made with recycled materials. HP only engages with partners and suppliers who share their environmental and sustainability priorities, and even rates them via Supplier Sustainability Scorecards.\n\nRedefining traditional lifecycles\n\nInstead of basing replacement solely on the number of years in service, IT began using telemetry to evaluate performance and extend the life of employee devices. With HP Proactive Insights, IT can preemptively look at CPU, memory utilisation, and battery life to see when a device is having performance problems \u2013 enabling proactive fleet management targeted at real productivity issues.\n\nGiving old devices new value\n\nWhen a device\u2019s condition warrants that it must be returned, HP Services now determines if it can be reconditioned and redeployed into the HP fleet. Devices that still have useful life but no longer meet company performance standards are donated for reuse to organisations such as schools with technology needs. PCs that are at absolute end of life are responsibly recycled, recovering as much precious material as possible and reducing negative impacts on ecosystems and communities.\n\nKey accomplishments\n\nHP IT engaged HP Device Recovery Services to give new life to HP-owned, employee-used devices:\n\nBringing people and planet benefits\n\nBeyond its own internal efforts, HP\u2019s focus on sustainability continues to grow, encompassing customers and communities by:\n\nClick here to read the full case study. And find out more about HP\u2019s Sustainability Impact Report here.\n\nTo learn more about HP Sustainable Impact, click here\n\nHP has several exciting events coming up this year \u2013 click on each to learn more.