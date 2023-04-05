Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeBrandpostsOperationalizing the New NetworkYour digital transformation formula for success

Your digital transformation formula for success

BrandPostBy Jeremy Rossbach, Chief Technical Evangelist, Broadcom
Apr 05, 2023 3 mins
Networking

Register for the 2023 Broadcom NetOps Virtual Summit today!

Credit: Broadcom

Your digital transformations may have turned your network operations on its head. You’ve moved workloads out to the cloud, adopted SD-WAN technologies and most of your critical applications are now hosted in a SaaS environment. So how do you manage operations when your users aren’t even using your enterprise network anymore?

Join Broadcom for our 3rd annual NetOps Virtual Summit as we showcase Experience-Driven NetOps. We are proud to be the only vendor to deliver network monitoring and management that uses end-user experience metrics to determine the state of the network, for any user, on any device, on any network… anywhere. At Broadcom, we ensure reliable connections that are experience-proven and enable network operations teams to become experience-driven, going beyond just device-specific visibility. This is Experience-Driven NetOps.

Register for the NetOps Virtual Summit today and expect to learn the formula for success from industry experts and your peers in network operations; as they reveal how they evolved their network monitoring and management to the next level by:

Optimizing operations with a 95% improvement in NOC triage

With user-experience metrics surfaced alongside your standardized operational workflows in a single tool, you too can transform NOC triage and response for fast isolation of any network performance impacts on the user experience by 95% with Broadcom.

Accelerating network transformation while realizing a 160% ROI

Gain agility and speed in delivering modern solutions out to market with unified coverage for the most traditional and software-defined, multi-vendor network technologies in the market today. By validating performance across multi-vendor SD-WAN networks; and tracking configuration changes before they can jeopardize network performance, you too can realize an enterprise monitoring ROI of up to 160% with Broadcom.

Enhancing connected experiences while proving your innocence by 91%  

Optimal network delivery for today’s user experience is more critical than ever for today’s hybrid work environment. Ensuring user productivity over managed and unmanaged networks is your new reality now; but you too can identify and resolve issues that impact user experience faster; you can get passive and active insights on cloud application utilization quicker; and you can ensure network resources are operating at optimal levels easier. Armed with these capabilities, our customers have improved Mean-Time-To-Innocence by 91% with Broadcom.

Register today.

Show me more

Feature

The RACI matrix: Your blueprint for project success

By Bob Kantor
Sep 14, 2022
IT Governance FrameworksProject Management ToolsIT Leadership
Image
How-To

What is an SLA? Best practices for service-level agreements

By Stephanie Overby, Lynn Greiner and Lauren Gibbons Paul
Jul 05, 2017
Technology IndustryIT StrategyOutsourcing
Image
Feature

The 10 most in-demand tech jobs for 2023 — and how to hire for them

By Sarah K. White
Jan 06, 202310 mins
IT JobsStaff ManagementCareers
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with George Eapen, Group Chief Information Officer at Petrofac

Feb 07, 202318 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with Marc Hale, Chief Technology Officer, AIA NZ

Feb 07, 202321 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

Why IT professionalism matters to BCS CEO Rashik Parmar

Feb 05, 202331 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image