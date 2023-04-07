Putting AI to Work: Generative AI Meets the Enterprise

Five days after its launch, ChatGPT exceeded 1 million users1. Generative AI (GenAI), the basis for tools like OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Bard and\u00a0Meta LLaMa, is a new AI technology that has quickly moved front and center into the global limelight.\u00a0\n\nGenAI\u2019s hallmark is the ability to answer almost any question on demand, converting text-based queries into masterful creations, such as songs, poems, art or college essays. GenAI then builds a network of related topics, generating an enormously expanded base of information, often visualized as a knowledge map. \n\nGenAI Meets the Enterprise\n\nWhile we\u2019ve seen initial consumer interest in GenAI tools and use skyrocket, GenAI capabilities are fast moving to the enterprise world. Today, an estimated 60%\u00a0of IT leaders are looking to implement GenAI2.\n\nAt the same time, concerns exist. Most notably, for about 71% of IT leaders, angst about security creates a barrier to adoption, mandating that approaches, infrastructure, data strategies and security be appropriately aligned3. Finding the right, fit-for-use GenAI model for enterprises is the key to mitigating its risks, dispelling concerns and ushering in\u00a0GenAI\u2019s mainstream adoption in the enterprise world.\n\nOvercoming GenAI challenges holds epic potential for enterprises. From improving customer interactions to automating complex business processes, GenAI models have the power to revolutionize the ways businesses operate, opening new possibilities for every industry in every part of the world.\n\nPivoting to Purpose-built GenAI\n\nTo enable that revolution, the way enterprises use GenAI will likely differ from general-purpose Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT. Instead, enterprises are likely to use GenAI models that are trained and tuned to solve specific problems; for instance, to enable automated customer support, financial forecasting and fraud detection. Although LLMs such as ChatGPT can be used for enterprise applications, the accuracy of their results will not match that of a purpose-built model created to meet a specific need.\n\nOther major benefits of purpose-built GenAI include:\n\nMoving Enterprise GenAI Forward \n\nFor enterprises, GenAI holds the profound potential to automate complex processes, improve customer interactions and unlock new possibilities with better machine intelligence\u2014and CIOs are the key to moving it forward. Together with organizations like yours, Dell and Intel are driving the next wave of innovation in the enterprise AI landscape. \n\nTo help organizations move forward, Dell Technologies is powering the enterprise GenAI journey. With best-in-class IT infrastructure and solutions to run GenAI workloads and advisory and support services that roadmap GenAI initiatives, Dell is enabling organizations to boost their digital transformation and accelerate intelligent outcomes. \n\nIntel.\u00a0The compute required for GenAI models has put a spotlight on performance, cost and energy efficiency as top concerns for enterprises today. Intel\u2019s commitment to the democratization of AI and sustainability will enable broader access to the benefits of AI technology, including GenAI, via an open ecosystem. Intel's AI hardware accelerators, including new built-in accelerators, provide performance and performance per watt gains to address the escalating performance, price and sustainability needs of generative AI.\n\nTo find out more\u00a0visit our website.\u00a0\n\nTo learn more, please see:\n\nHow Generative AI Tools Like ChatGPT Could Revolutionize Business\n\nTaking on the Compute and Sustainability Challenges of Generative AI\n\nUnleashing the Power of Large Language Models Like ChatGPT for Your Business\n\n\n\n[1]\u00a0https:\/\/twitter.com\/gdb\/status\/1599683104142430208\n\n[2]\u00a0https:\/\/www.techrepublic.com\/article\/salesforce-openai-chatgpt-powers-einstein-ai\/\n\n[3]\u00a0IT Leaders Call Generative AI a 'Game Changer' but Seek Progress on Ethics and Trust - Salesforce News