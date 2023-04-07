Toyota pushes IT automation into overdrive

Automation has long been the lifeblood of IT work. In pockets throughout the organization, the call to automate processes has always been a key driver of IT agendas, whether it be to overhaul targeted processes within the sales or marketing function, or within IT itself.

But the rise of digital capabilities such as AI and robotic process automation, along with the drive to digitize operations across the enterprise via digital transformation, has pushed some IT organizations’ automation agendas into overdrive, heralding a new era of “hyperautomation,” in which all facets of business operations, from mundane tasks, to product development, to manufacturing, are viewed as internetworked processes ripe for automation gains.

Toyota Motor North America, which has embraced the cloud for more than 20 years, is one such enterprise pursuing hyperautomation. Within the past three to four years, the company has been relying more heavily on Amazon Web Services — as well as many independent automation tools — to achieve a ramped-up automation agenda that sees nearly all business operations now automated on the cloud, says Brian Kursar, chief technology and data officer and group vice president of digital technology at Toyota Motor North America.

“The big change now is this hyperautomation,” says Kursar, who oversees about 2,500 IT professionals at Toyota. “I tell my teams that automation is our salvation.”

The mantra seems to be working. Toyota claims hyperautomation has saved the company $10 million thus far, at a rate of roughly $5 million annually. One single team saved 6 weeks of labor through the efforts, representing a savings of $250,000, according to the company, which has at least 100,000 automated scripts running on schedulers on its ETL platforms across thousands of databases alone.

“It’s definitely a companywide initiative,” Kursar says.