Toyota pushes IT automation into overdrive

Automation has long been the lifeblood of IT work. In pockets throughout the organization, the call to automate processes has always been a key driver of IT agendas, whether it be to overhaul targeted processes within the sales or marketing function, or within IT itself.\n\nBut the rise of digital capabilities such as AI and robotic process automation, along with the drive to digitize operations across the enterprise via digital transformation, has pushed some IT organizations\u2019 automation agendas into overdrive, heralding a new era of \u201chyperautomation,\u201d in which all facets of business operations, from mundane tasks, to product development, to manufacturing, are viewed as internetworked processes ripe for automation gains.\n\nToyota Motor North America, which has embraced the cloud for more than 20 years, is one such enterprise pursuing hyperautomation. Within the past three to four years, the company has been relying more heavily on Amazon Web Services \u2014 as well as many independent automation tools \u2014 to achieve a ramped-up automation agenda that sees nearly all business operations now automated on the cloud, says Brian Kursar, chief technology and data officer and group vice president of digital technology at Toyota Motor North America.\n\n\u201cThe big change now is this hyperautomation,\u201d says Kursar, who oversees about 2,500 IT professionals at Toyota. \u201cI tell my teams that automation is our salvation.\u201d\n\nThe mantra seems to be working. Toyota claims hyperautomation has saved the company $10 million thus far, at a rate of roughly $5 million annually. One single team saved 6 weeks of labor through the efforts, representing a savings of $250,000, according to the company, which has at least 100,000 automated scripts running on schedulers on its ETL platforms across thousands of databases alone. \n\n\u201cIt\u2019s definitely a companywide initiative,\u201d Kursar says.\n\nDriving efficiencies with hyperautomation\n\nGartner coined the term \u201chyperautomation\u201d nearly a decade ago to refer to automation across all business units.\n\nWhile more than 80% of businesses employ some automation, relatively few enterprises have achieved hyperautomation, and fewer than five enterprises \u2014 Ericsson and Johnson & Johnson among them \u2014 globally generate savings from their hyperautomation programs exceeding $100 million per year, says analyst Frances Karamouzis, distinguished vice president at Gartner.\n\nHyperautomation \u201cis a disciplined approach for doing three things: rapidly identifying, vetting, and automating as [many processes] as possible,\u201d Karamouzis says. \u201cIt could be a business process or an IT process. And to do that, people use a whole myriad of technologies. They use AI. They use RPA. They use iPaas. They use low code.\u201d\n\nToyota isn\u2019t quite there yet, even as the company\u2019s ramped-up automation agenda spans business, development, and manufacturing processes. CTDO Kursar is keenly focused on Toyota\u2019s cloud engineering and development practices, which enable all business units to exploit cloud automation features for their needs in ways that are easy to implement.\n\nBy implementing AWS foundational services such as Backstage, for instance, developers and end users can write Python scripts and build applications without worrying about whether \u201cthey\u2019ve closed the right ports and set the correct permissions in containers,\u201d Kursar says, adding that having the security of the development platform built-in opens automation efforts to many employees.\n\nBusiness analysts and developers can also use a wide variety of development tools to create automation workflows, ranging from low-code platform for non-developers to higher-end RPA and AI machine learning model automation tools. Developers also have access to a worklet development kit for the automotive industry, dubbed Chauffeur.\n\nIn addition to providing significant cost savings, Toyota IT\u2019s hyperautomation in the cloud makes far more data \u2014 and investment \u2014 available to business groups for analysis, creating models, and unlocking data insights, Kursar says. \n\n\u201cVery early on, we were so focused on keeping the lights on and building platforms. If the business is too busy running the business, we don\u2019t have money for analysis,\u201d the CTDO points out. \u201cThe reinvestment [from hyperautomation] has gone into investing in data scientists who can create very complex machine learning models that drive even more cost savings and value.\u201d\n\nAnd that is \u201cone of the greatest accomplishments of this hyperautomation,\u201d Kursar says. \u201cThese smart engineers can focus on driving insights to provide decision support for our business.\u201d\n\nTaking an automation-first approach\n\nKursar confirms that automation is also used by product engineers in Toyota\u2019s manufacturing process. Toyota \u2014 and all other automakers \u2014 are far from self-building automobiles, but many are integrating automation into the design, specifications, and quality assurance processes.\n\nOne of Toyota\u2019s build tests for vehicles is thermal imaging to test the welding of the frame. It is \u201cvery time consuming,\u201d he says, but the implementation of automation not only saves the company millions of dollars but results in a higher-quality output \u2014 now every vehicle is tested in this manner.\n\nToyota operates roughly 15 manufacturing plants in North America and is currently building a new plant in North Carolina with Panasonic to support its electric vehicle (EV) batteries. \u201cEverything going in there is going in with a data-first, automation-first [blueprint],\u201d Kursar adds.\n\nIDC maintains that more than $150 billion was spent on automation between 2017 and 2021. Yet, only roughly a third of enterprises are more than 50% into automation goals for basic software development, IT, and business processes, such as claims processing, according to a recent IDC report detailed at IDC Directions 2023 in March.\n\n\u201cFor many companies, automation starts with processes they already fully understand. However, machine learning and AI are allowing engineers to better understand how small nuances in operating parameters can make a big difference in the business outcome,\u201d says Dave McCarthy, a vice president at IDC.\n\nMany C-suite executives are now focused on what IDC terms Enterprise Automation 2.0, defined as a \u201cunified approach to closed-loop automation where artificial intelligence continuously supports decision-making and automated actions that proactively optimize and enrich outcomes to maximize the business value of the automation,\u201d says Ritu Jyoti, group vice president of AI and automation at IDC.\n\nNext-generation automation 2.0 will span an entire organization, and include generative AI and business processes such as process and task mining, RPA, workflow automation, BPM, application integration, API management, data integration, and event brokers, the IDC report states.\n\nMost of these \u2014 including machine learning model creation \u2014 are currently in process among many in Gartner\u2019s Hyperautomation 100 Club. But soon, as enterprises continue to use digital transformation processes to save money and differentiate their offerings, it will become ubiquitous at thousands of companies, experts predict.\n\n\u201cAutomation is the way we can be better than our competitors,\u201d says Toyota\u2019s Kursar. \u201cBy automating as many processes as we can, we can then really focus on high value.\u201d