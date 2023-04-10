Crafting IT innovation strategies for real-world value

Jeff Dirks is fascinated by new technologies like generative AI. But when it comes to implementation, the chief information and technology officer of workforce augmentation firm TrueBlue chooses a path that trails early adopters. \u201cWe\u2019re in the early majority,\u201d is the CIO\/CTO\u2019s blunt self-assessment.\n\nAlthough many IT leaders would like to think of themselves \u2014 and have others think of them \u2014 as in the vanguard of new technology adoption, the vast majority find themselves in the middle of a bell curve, with innovators leading the way and laggards trailing behind, according to Everett Rogers\u2019 diffusion of innovations theory [see chart]. But there is no one \u201cright\u201d place to be along the curve. The trick is to know where your organization belongs \u2014 and to make the most of it.\n\n\u201cOrganizations that are willing to explore new technologies and be the first in their industry face the highest risk and highest potential return on new technology. But that is very few companies,\u201d says Brian Burke, research vice president for technology innovation at Gartner. A far savvier approach for most organizations is to exploit adjacency \u2014 to keep an eye on innovators in similar industries and, when the time is right, adopt the technologies they are using.\n\n\u201cIf you\u2019re in banking and you see that an insurance company has adopted a technology, you might adopt it as the first in your industry, gaining a first-mover advantage with less risk,\u201d says Burke.\n\nDirks buys into that philosophy for TrueBlue, whose core business, PeopleReady, is to provide a platform for efficiently matching day laborers with companies that have contingent labor needs. For TrueBlue, the so-called \u201cgig-economy\u201d companies like Uber and Lyft and venture-backed competitors such as Wonolo and Instawork are adjacent bellwethers. While such companies are technology-first, TrueBlue is evolving from brick-and-mortar to digital, a path that calls for incremental, rather than radical innovation.\n\nTrueBlue\u2019s award-winning Affinix app, which aims to make recruiters more efficient by predicting which candidates have the highest probability of success, implements data science, machine learning, and RPA, technologies that Dirks calls mainstream. Consistent with that approach, Dirks is exploring the use of blockchain technology to create a trusted ledger of contingent laborers\u2019 credentials, including facets such as drug and background checks. Although blockchain is no longer new, using it in this way would be a first in the day-labor industry, Dirks says.\n\nInstitutionalizing innovation\n\nFar from the fast-track of venture-backed data science, government agencies often are found among late-majority and laggard organizations. \u201cIn the public sector, there is a propensity to not rock the boat. But that\u2019s not always the right approach,\u201d says Feroz Merchhiya, CIO and CISO of the City of Glendale, Ariz. He ranks the city between early majority and late majority, depending on the project.\n\nWhen the state of Arizona centralized the collection of state sales taxes several years ago, municipalities such as Glendale struggled with the inefficiency of collecting taxes, sending them to the state, and then receiving their share back in disbursements.\n\n\u201cWe did not have a solution to do this. It was very cumbersome for cities as well as businesses. There were a slew of complex interactions that needed to take place,\u201d says Merchhiya. Having scouted industry events and discussed the situation with analysts, he and his team discovered there was no off-the-shelf solution.\n\n\u201cWhen we realized there was nothing available, we thought it would be a good idea to develop it on our own,\u201d he says. With his own staff of 50 and a like number of contingent workers, Merchhiya led the development of AZ Tax Central, which Glendale is now using and making available to other cities for a charge that covers costs only.\n\nWith that successful project under his belt, Merchhiya is seeking to institutionalize the innovation process. Knowing that innovation in government can never succeed without administrative support and budget dollars, Merchhiya convenes annual meetings with civic officials to learn the issues they are facing and to brainstorm how technology might address them.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s one thing to do accidental innovation. It\u2019s another to put a process in place. I\u2019m trying not to be an accidental innovator \u2014 the only way I can do that is to engage the business by inviting everybody to get together and have a conversation,\u201d he says. \n\nTailoring innovation for real-world impact\n\nEngagement is also important at the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority (DC Water), an agency that serves the nation\u2019s capital and the surrounding region, including Dulles Airport. \u201cYou have to embrace people to make them comfortable with suggesting ideas \u2014 and not being disappointed if their idea doesn\u2019t move forward,\u201d says Thomas Kuczynski, vice president of IT at DC Water, which is responsible for 1,300 miles of water distribution pipe, and 1,900 miles of sewer pipe.\n\nAlthough DC Water\u2019s budget does contain an allocation for experimental work, IT must keep its eyes on real-world challenges. Kuczynski says the agency\u2019s technology adoption sometimes falls into each of Rogers\u2019 classifications, depending on the project. \u201cOur focus is to have a positive impact on the business as quickly as possible,\u201d says Kuczynski. \u201cWe focus on opportunities where we believe we can create efficiencies and improve operations.\u201d\n\nFor example, DC Water began using an AI-based product called PipeSleuth to inspect the sewer system. An improvement over previous CCTV systems, PipeSleuth sends a sausage-shaped drone on wheels through the system to look for pipe anomalies. Using deep-learning, neural-network technology, it tags defects and produces a report, rather than requiring operators to view reams of video as is necessary with CCTV-based systems.\n\nUsing PipeSleuth has enabled DC Water to substantially reduce the cost of pipe inspections, allowing the agency to inspect more pipe at the same cost. \u201cThe more we can inspect regularly, the more improvements we can make because we better understand the system. If we can do more inspections per dollar, we can apply that repair dollar to a bigger problem because we know more about my system,\u201d says Kuczynski.\n\nAnother DC Water innovation is an event management system that integrates in a single dashboard SCADA data, inbound calls, work orders, USGS data, rain-level gauge, and other IoT inputs from sensors tracking water pressure, flow, and level. The system also tracks personnel and vehicles via GPS to dispatch repair staff to the highest priority trouble spots quickly.\n\n\u201cThe dispatch system integrates IT and OT in a single dashboard. Now we can manage emergencies more effectively. In the past, if we got 20 calls about one problem, there might be 20 work orders. Now those calls are consolidated into one work order,\u201d he says. \n\nThe art of selection\n\nTy Tastepe, senior vice president and CIO of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, an operator of 13 amusement parks and resorts in the US and Canada, says his company tends to be in the \u201cfast-follower\u201d category, a space that\u2019s generally recognized to sit somewhere between early-adopter and early-majority groupings.\n\n\u201cWe look at technology implementations not only in our own industry but also in adjacent industries like retail and food services,\u201d Tastepe says. He adds, \u201cIf there were no proven technology, we would entertain being an early adopter or try to pilot something new to address a business challenge.\u201d \n\n\u201cThe good ideas are plentiful \u2014 the challenge is to identify the must dos, and whether a project fits within budget and resource constraints,\u201d says the CIO. Because Cedar Fair is a public company, Tastepe thinks in terms of delivering results. He says new technologies must answer yes to at least one of three questions: Does it generate revenue? Does it improve efficiency? Does it satisfy compliance requirements?\n\n\u201cThere will always be budgeting constraints; that\u2019s why due diligence up front is important. We do a discovery process. Once the business sponsor puts together a charter for an initiative that can be enabled by a technology implementation, we discuss the merits of the initiative at the portfolio management committee,\u201d he says. The next step is to flesh out the business model and the costs, sometimes with the assistance of a partner. \u201cIf we decide to move forward with the project, we might do a proof of concept before we deploy at scale,\u201d he adds.\n\nGartner\u2019s Burke agrees with Tastepe that winnowing down the field of technologies to a few plausible candidates is essential. \u201cWhen you\u2019re scouting new technologies it\u2019s a bit of an art as well as a science,\u201d says the analyst. Typically, organizations scan several hundred technologies, a number that must be reduced to a couple dozen for serious study, Burke says.\n\nKnowing when to pull the plug\n\nOne company that is widely recognized to be in the innovator category is Amazon.com,\n\nwhich willingly invests in technology-heavy concepts such as Amazon Go, a convenience story with no checkout. Although Amazon has built a couple dozen such stores, the giant retailer recently announced the closure of several. In addition to reining in Go stores, Amazon.com has reportedly curtailed its drone delivery initiative. While such explorations and reversals are more than most companies can risk, they underscore the importance of continually evaluating pilots to ensure there is enough warranted value in going forward with the concept.\n\n\u201cIn Amazon\u2019s case, they are very good at testing technology and then abandoning it if it doesn\u2019t work,\u201d says Ananda Chakravarty, vice president of research for retail merchandising and marketing at IDC. One reason for the Go retrenchment, according to the analyst, is that the cost of cameras dropped significantly, making them a better technology choice than the sensors that Go implemented to track inventory on shelves.\n\nEven so, according to Chakravarty, behemoths like Amazon and Walmart, which has also experimented with Scan-and-Go checkouts and delivery drones, can afford the luxury of trying \u2014 and learning from \u2014 things that others cannot.\n\n\u201cThere\u2019s some real value-added to a test-and-learn approach,\u201d says the analyst. For example, he explains, Amazon.com initially planned to sell Go technology to other retailers, and when that didn\u2019t pan out, the company decided to target Go to niche markets such as airports, stadiums, and transportation venues, where consumers place the highest value on the convenience of a frictionless experience.\n\nChecks and balances\n\nRajiv Garg, associate professor of information systems and operations management at Emory University, says putting together a diverse team to evaluate new technologies is an essential step. The group should encompass multiple corporate departments and a variety of demographics. \u201cYou might need a millennial on your team to ask how your organization is impacting the environment and society,\u201d he suggests. Once the team is complete, he advises, turn them loose to explore.\n\n\u201cSend them to conferences, buy them VR headsets. If the team doesn\u2019t like one technology, that\u2019s fine because they might find something else they like,\u201d says the professor. Generative AI has reached a point at which it demands to be evaluated, according to Garg. \u201cChatGPT and DALL-E are going to be embedded in our work somehow. You need to engage employees and use them in your workplace,\u201d he says.\n\nToo often, says Gartner\u2019s Burke, the excitement of working with new technologies causes organizations to jump the gun, failing to perform due diligence ahead of time.\n\n\u201cCompanies that have assessed a tech opportunity before they launch a proof of concept are a small minority of companies. In contrast, most organizations identify a nifty technology and then rush into a pilot without having done the easier thing \u2014 to determine whether it will actually help them in some way,\u201d says Burke.\n\nEven if most organizations could benefit from more careful up-front analysis, gaining an edge in the market ultimately depends on the willingness to give new technologies a try.\n\n\u201cWe like taking a lot of swings. The more swings you take, the higher the probability that one of them will hit something translating into competitive advantage,\u201d says Dirks.