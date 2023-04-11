3 key mistakes leaders make today and how to overcome them

By Chet Kapoor, Chairman & CEO,DataStax\n\nMistakes: we all make them. Whether it\u2019s screwing up a demo in front of the entire leadership team or hiring the wrong person for a role, I can\u2019t even count how many times I\u2019ve made mistakes throughout my career. These moments are never easy, but they are always learning experiences\u2013and the best leaders are always learning.\n\nBelow, I share a few common mistakes leaders and organizations are making today and how they can overcome them to drive lasting success.\n\nMistake 1: undisciplined growth\n\nLeaders are facing times of uncertainty, magnified recently with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and ongoing market turmoil. As companies continue to navigate the current economic headwinds, one thing is clear: growing responsibly is critical both in the good times and the hard times.\n\nKelly Battles is a seasoned CFO and board member at several Silicon Valley organizations. I recently discussed the biggest mistakes companies make with regard to execution.\n\n\u201cThe biggest mistakes that I've seen are whiplash overreactions to the fear and greed cycle,\u201d Kelly said.\n\nWhen times are good, it can be easy to get greedy. Maybe your burn increases, you loosen your controls, or you don\u2019t take discipline as seriously. As a result, you have an organization that\u2019s floating with the tides. The problem is when a tough period hits, now you are unprepared. As we've seen over the last several months, irresponsible growth can lead to hiring freezes and limiting investments (at best) or mass layoffs and big risks (at worst).\n\nIn Kelly\u2019s words, \u201cThe best companies are disciplined during the greedy times and lead with strength during the toughest.\u201d\n\nGrowing responsibly requires thinking about where you\u2019re investing resources, the way you\u2019re prioritizing projects, and how you\u2019re tracking progress. It\u2019s a constant balance of patience and impatience\u2013but if you stay disciplined, it will pay off.\n\nMistake 2: failing to implement AI across the business\n\nThe age of AI is here. Leading enterprises like Netflix and Uber have been leveraging AI to drive business outcomes for years, but today these capabilities are within reach for companies of all sizes. It\u2019s not just about building AI products\u2013it's also about using AI to improve performance and efficiency across the business.\n\nI had the chance to catch up with Hussein Mehanna, who heads up AI and ML at the self-driving car company Cruise. Hussein shared how his team is using AI to improve their operational efficiency. They have a paradigm called the \u201ccontinuous learning machine,\u201d where engineers use AI to automate their repetitive work tasks and build predictive models to help with productivity. This way, they can focus on high-value tasks and the more creative aspects of their work.\n\nWinning companies of today and of the future will be AI-first:\n\nMistake #3: Treating DEI&B like a \u201cnice-to-have\u201d\n\nMany companies view diversity, equality, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B) through the numbers, and there\u2019s a common misconception that hiring diverse individuals equates to a more diverse and inclusive culture. But that\u2019s only a small piece of the big picture.\n\nTo build a truly inclusive and equitable workplace, leaders need to focus on driving real behavioral change. This starts with each individual looking in the mirror and asking themselves every day: How did I show up? Did I listen actively? Can I identify any implicit or unconscious biases at play? If I made a mistake, did I take accountability, and how can I do better next time?\n\nAlana Mayo is president at Orion Pictures, a division of MGM that's dedicated to underrepresented voices and authentic storytelling in film. I often refer back to our discussion on the Inspired Execution podcast, where Alana shared tips for holding ourselves accountable and demonstrating inclusivity.\n\n\u201cIn meetings, don't always speak first. Take note of when you are talking more than other people in the room. And the biggest thing to remember is that both active listening and speaking up require vulnerability,\u201d she said. \u201cIt ultimately goes back to creating a culture where there's really good communication and where everybody feels comfortable enough to be vulnerable.\u201d\n\nToday, it\u2019s not enough to treat your DEI efforts as a box on a checklist. Real progress and impact start with each leader, each individual at your company. And in the current economic climate, now is actually the perfect time to double down on investing in your people\u2013it will pay off.\n\nFor more insights and stories from world-class leaders, check out Inspired Execution here or wherever you listen to your podcasts. Season 5 is coming soon!\n\nAbout Chet Kapoor:\n\nChet is Chairman and CEO of DataStax. He is a proven leader and innovator in the tech industry with more than 20 years in leadership at innovative software and cloud companies, including Google, IBM, BEA Systems, WebMethods, and NeXT. As Chairman and CEO of Apigee, he led company-wide initiatives to build Apigee into a leading technology provider for digital business. Google (Apigee) is the cross-cloud API management platform that operates in a multi- and hybrid-cloud world. Chet successfully took Apigee public before the company was acquired by Google in 2016. Chet earned his B.S. in engineering from Arizona State University.