Why IT leaders are putting more business spin on security spend

Gartner projects that spending on information security and risk management products and services will grow 11.3% to reach more than $188.3 billion this year. But despite those expenditures, there have already been at least 13 major data breaches, including at Apple, Meta and Twitter.

To better focus security spend, some chief information security officers (CISOs) are shifting their risk assessments from IT systems to the data, applications, and processes that keep the business going.

“If you look at security from a purely technical perspective, it’s easy to get lost in, `I need to have this shiny object because everyone else has it,’” says David Christensen, VP and CISO at benefits administration software provider PlanSource. “The reality is often the most popular or well-known new security solution can waste money and slow the business, especially if it doesn’t align with business goals. And even if it helps secure one part of the business, it may not be the part of the business or business process that creates the most risk or is most important.”

Don Pecha, CISO at managed services provider FNTS, agrees, adding: “Each business unit of the company might have unique considerations, and unique compliance, regulatory, or privacy applications, and each business may have unique risks for the board or C-suite to consider.”

Frank Kim, CISO-in-residence at venture capital firm YL Ventures, and fellow at the SANS Institute, cites the case of one CISO who was fired after suggesting costly endpoint detection, and response and incident response programs considered not stage appropriate for such a startup. “Their focus was on survival and revenue growth,” Kim says. “He didn’t realize his job was not just to suggest a bunch of new security capabilities, but business enablement.

A new definition of value

Aligning security with the business goes beyond traditional methods of justifying security spend, such as warning of consequences from hacks or trying to prove ROI. For internal enterprise security teams, Kim says to accept that security is a cost center and demonstrate how the CISO manages total cost of ownership over time. This might include updating CFOs and CEOs on specific cost reduction, such as reducing spend with a security vendor, finding a less expensive product to fill a security need, or improving internal metrics such as the average cost to mitigate a vulnerability, adds Tyson Kopczynski,SVP and CISO at financial services provider Oportun.