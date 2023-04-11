Aruba AIOps for NaaS IT efficiency

By: Trent Fierro, Head of Content and Operations at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company.

When doing something on your own, you’ll usually give yourself a little leeway, but bringing in help that is paid often creates an expectation gap. This happens because most customers expect that a service provider will meet or exceed what they’re delivering based on experience and the financial commitment.

In today’s network as a service (NaaS) environment where a provider is engaged with multiple customers and complex network environments, Artificial Intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) and automation can be a lifesaver. AI and machine learning models today are designed to pinpoint issues, identify their impact, and provide recommendations on how to resolve the situation. The better solutions even offer optimization guidance.

In a recently published paper by Moor Insights and Strategy, they outline the challenges faced by IT organizations today and why many are turning to NaaS providers for help. They also touch on a provider’s ability to efficiently leverage a network’s data or telemetry to deliver the best user experience possible. The infrastructure and management solution must seamlessly work together to help minimize setting up baselines to define service level agreements or expectations and manually jumping through hoops to troubleshoot issues.

Here’s a few other thoughts that I took away from the paper:

A solution should offer network, security, and application-level insights.

Automation and built-in workflows that eliminate manual interaction are the future.

And, to ensure the expectation gap doesn’t widen the NaaS provider must be able to prove the issues are being resolved more quickly or even pre-empted.

As you explore a move to cloud-managed networking with Aruba Central to take advantage of today’s AIOps capabilities where you manage the network on your own or look to NaaS, HPE GreenLake for Aruba delivers the technology that can help. As an IT Admin or a decision maker it’s not about if AIOps is the right choice, it’s about when you’ll make the move and choosing the solution that works best for you.

