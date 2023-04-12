Circular innovation: how to create sustainable products

If you recycle, you\u2019re living your belief that using and regenerating products or components in environmentally friendly ways is good for our planet and its people. By extension, you\u2019ll likely find value in the circular economy concept. According to the renowned Ellen MacArthur Foundation, \u201cThrough design, we can eliminate waste and pollution, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature, creating an economy that benefits people, business, and the natural world.\u201d\n\nThe question: Are your product teams prepared to implement circular economy practices?\n\nA personal view of a circular economy\n\nAs a child, I played nearby while my parents tugged thousands of rusty nails from used lumber salvaged from a weathered gray warehouse 75 miles away. That lumber formed the walls of our first home. We kept our garden busy year-round, rotating crops to replenish the soil. We canned, froze, and dried our produce because the closest grocery store was 25 hard miles and one-fourth of a tank of gas away. From peelings, stalks, and cuttings, we fed our pets. This was our circular economy, where we reused and repurposed everything until we used it up.\n\nThe push from the top to deliver against goals\n\nNow, with 94% of organizations integrating environmental, sustainability, and governance goals into their strategy, CIOs, operations teams, and solutions engineers are under mounting pressure to produce results. One way to transform operations and deliverables is to consider circular economy practices when designing offerings. Unfortunately, many in design and development roles lack formal training in these practices and need help integrating them into their offerings while delivering against shrinking deadlines. \n\nHow a rapid learn-and-pivot methodology can help\n\nThe good news: An agile, four-phase innovation methodology can jumpstart sustainable development by helping teams ask the right questions at each phase. With the underlying concepts in mind, teams can begin creating more sustainable products. \n\nTo do this, teams must emphasize the \u201ccycle\u201d\u2013starting with a traditional life cycle like the one shown but with sustainability at its core. Every team and team member involved in the product life cycle must consider multiple variables, factoring in the environmental and human impact of the offerings they\u2019re developing and putting into the market. \n\nThe Innovation team at Iron Mountain uses a four-phase customer-focused methodology called Compassion-Driven Innovation.\n\nIn this paper\u2013How to Accelerate Sustainability \u2013 we\u2019ve augmented that methodology by adding critical sustainability concepts and sharing our approach to integrating sustainability into innovation practices.\n\nWe\u2019ve outlined the four phases of innovation\u2014Include, Discover, Enlighten, and Activate\u2014and included foundational information about emissions and circular economy concepts. We\u2019ve also integrated questions about sustainability and related considerations regarding a product\u2019s impact on society.\n\nFor example, in the Include phase, teams might ask questions like:\n\nUsing this approach, product design and development teams can have exploratory discussions with internal environmental, sustainability, and governance (ESG) experts and external customers to better understand a product\u2019s potential impact. With this information, they can design offerings that benefit us all.\n\nEvery effort matters\n\nMy family had no words for what we did while living in our circular economy. It was simply a way of life passed through generations. We minimized our environmental footprint while reusing and recycling what might have been waste, minimizing pollution, and regenerating the soil. We thrived from it. That house built from those weathered boards still stands more than a half-century later, covered in rosy shingles just as my mom imagined\u2013inviting us to gather and remember the warmth and joy we\u2019ve shared inside. Someone else\u2019s trash became our refuge.\n\nNo matter how small or insignificant, everyone\u2019s efforts matter. Anyone who recycles, reuses, and repurposes materials contributes to sustainability and, to varying degrees, the circular economy.\n\nMore resources\n\nA wealth of information exists on the circular economy concept, particularly from The Ellen MacArthur Foundation website. For more information about achieving your organization\u2019s sustainability goals, see Rethink Sustainability.\n\n\n\nDebra Slapak is a co-author of \u201cCompassion-Driven Innovation: 12 Steps for Breakthrough Success\u201d. She is senior director of innovation strategic initiatives at Iron Mountain, where she leads the team responsible for the global enterprise innovation thought leadership and research programs. Debra has led marketing programs at Dell and IBM, crafting thought leadership research, education, and outreach in areas such as enterprise edge and 5G, artificial intelligence, data analytics, data management, sustainability, metaverses, and unified asset strategy. Throughout her career, she has engaged with customers, analysts, researchers, subject-matter experts, and strategists to illuminate innovation opportunities springing from emerging technologies. She\u2019s a registered nurse, adventurous chef, therapy pet handler, wife and mother, pet lover, and natural gardener in the fertile wine country of central Texas.