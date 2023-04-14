The Engagement You’ll Find at Our Virtual Events

A record number of participants turned out for a discussion group with one of our speakers, Tom Kouloupolous, futurist and chairman and founder of Delphi Group, during our April virtual summit, CIO\u2019s Future of Cloud and Data. Nearly all of the almost 300 viewers of his virtual session on \u201cLiving in the Cloud\u201d jumped onto the Zoom call where they could ask questions. And ask they did \u2013 we couldn\u2019t get to all of the questions they had about digital selves, the intelligent cloud, privacy and personal data ownership, and others, in the 20 minutes we\u2019d allotted. The great thing was, participants started answering one another\u2019s questions, adding such value to the conversation.\n\nIndeed, interaction is what makes a virtual summit a conference vs. a webinar. In the early days (rewind three years), digital event platforms rolled out like candies on a conveyer belt, each one promising interactive elements to encourage people to talk with one another to simulate a \u201creal\u201d event. There were discussion tables where you\u2019d click on a chair and your photo would appear on the seat; a Zoom-like call would launch when someone else joined you. These looked so cool, they were bound to take off! But people were shy and didn\u2019t want to be the first at the table, or when the call launched, everyone on it only wanted to listen, not speak. Similarly, the ability to make a video phone call sounded great, but no one used it. \n\nText chat was different. All along, our IT audience \u2013 used to chat boards and message groups, Slack and perhaps social media \u2013 has enjoyed saying hello when a program starts. They ask questions when we have time for Q&A, often getting more attention from a virtual speaker than an in-person one since the format discourages \u201cthat guy\u201d who pontificates and never quite gets to his question as a session winds to a close onsite. Whether because of the seeming anonymity or the ease of typing out a thought, this format engages people live. We\u2019ve gotten great feedback on it.\n\nOur next virtual summit, CSO\u2019s Future of Cybersecurity, is June 8, when we\u2019ll have a live Q&A with Ann Marie Sastry, a tech CEO, board director, inventor, and educator. And it\u2019s not too late to hear Tom Koulopoulos\u2019 keynote, where like the futurist he is, he covered far more than cloud itself (register here to gain access). This event will stay \u201clive\u201d on the platform for another two weeks. \n\nDo join us \u2013 for a \u201creal\u201d event.