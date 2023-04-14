Building the Generative AI-Driven Enterprise: Today’s Use Cases

Generative AI (GenAI) is taking the world by storm. During my career, I’ve seen many technologies disrupt the status quo, but none with the speed and magnitude of GenAI. Yet, we’ve only just begun to scratch the surface of what is possible. Now, GenAI is emerging from the consumer realm and moving into the enterprise landscape. And for good reason; GenAI is empowering big transformations.

My previous article covered how an enterprise’s unique needs are best met with a tailored approach to GenAI. Doing so on the front end will avoid re-engineering challenges later. But how can enterprises use GenAI and large language models today? From optimizing back-office tasks to accelerating manufacturing innovations, let’s explore the revolutionary potential of these powerful AI-driven technologies in action across various industries.

Enterprise Use Cases for GenAI

GenAI fuels product development and innovation. In product development, GenAI can play a crucial role in fueling the ideation and design of new products and services. By analyzing market trends, customer feedback and competitors’ offerings, AI-driven tools can generate potential product ideas and features, offering unique insights that help businesses accelerate innovation. For instance, automotive manufacturers can use GenAI to design lighter-weight components —via material science innovations and novel component designs — that help make vehicles more energy efficient.

GenAI crafts marketing campaigns

Large language models can produce highly personalized marketing campaigns based on customer data and preferences. By analyzing purchase history, browsing behavior and other factors, these models generate tailored messaging, offers and promotions for individual customers to increase engagement, conversion rates and customer loyalty. Gartner estimates that 30% of outbound marketing messages from enterprise organizations will be AI-driven by 2025, increasing from less than 2% in 2022.

GenAI enhances customer support

GenAI can provide instant, personalized responses to customer queries in an incredibly human-like manner. Large language models can offer relevant solutions, make product recommendations and engage in natural-sounding conversations. As a result, customers can gain faster response and resolution, and organizations can free up human agents to focus on more complex customer issues. For example, Amazon uses GenAI to power Alexa and its automated online chat assistant, both of which are available 24/7/365.

GenAI optimizes back-office tasks

Generative AI models can automate and optimize various internal processes, such as drafting reports, creating standard operating procedures, and crafting personalized emails. Streamlining these tasks can reduce operational costs, minimize human error and increase overall efficiency.

GenAI writes software code

Through a technique known as neural code generation, GenAI enhances software development processes by automating code generation, refactoring and debugging. GenAI models can produce code snippets and suggest relevant libraries within the context and requirements of specific programming tasks. In this way, GenAI can help increase developer productivity, reduce errors and speed up development while providing more secure and reliable software.

GenAI’s Powerful Potential

These diverse use cases demonstrate the immense potential of Generative AI and large language models to revolutionize the way enterprises operate—and no industry is exempt. Harnessing these cutting-edge technologies will usher in transformative ways for organizations to enhance customer experiences, drive innovation throughout operations and gain new levels of competitive differentiation.

Because its capabilities are so revolutionary, AI will create a widening gap between organizations that embrace its transformative power and those that do not. Our own research shows that AI leaders are already advantaged over late adopters. While the urgency to leverage AI varies by company and industry, IDC, in that same research study, posits that we have reached the point where every organization must have an AI approach in place to stay viable. Thus, exploring AI and GenAI today, before the yawning gap grows, is a crucial step for organizations that want to secure their future.

