How to succeed as a fractional CIO

What benefits do fractional CIOs offer?

An enterprise that hires a fractional CIO has the opportunity to gain a competitive advantage supplied by experience they might not otherwise be able to afford. “A fractional CIO develops an IT strategy that enables top- and bottom-line growth, and often creates innovative and income-generating opportunities,” Hartman says.

An independent fractional CIO ensures that recommendations, guidance, and advice will be presented objectivity in the enterprise’s best interest. “With no pressure to recommend a specific system, vendor, hardware or software product, independent fractional CIOs can thoroughly analyze various options, test those options, and make decisions that best serve the organization,” Hartman says.

Fractional CIOs can play a critical role in enterprises going through change and transformation, especially those transforming the way they use technology or digital tools. Private equity–backed firms are a prime example of organizations going through transformation, often rapid, where a fractional or interim CIO can be valuable, Ryan says. “Often, a fractional or interim CIO will bring a spike in certain type of skills and be valuable for a finite period of time,” he notes.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of being a fractional CIO?

For many enterprises, a fractional CIO presents a unique opportunity to gain access to expertise that might otherwise be unaffordable. “For experts, it’s a way to both engage with exciting companies and define work terms that fit their personal life,” Kirkwood says. The role can be particularly appealing for semi-retired and financially secure CIOs who wish to remain active in IT without the angst and drama that often surrounds C-level politics.

On the other hand, for a former full-fledged CIO, accustomed to all the perks and privileges that come with the position, working on a fractional basis may require an attitude readjustment. “Professional services CIO work, while rewarding, is very different,” Hartman says. Rather than being a senior executive, the ex-CIO is now simply a third-party advisor. “It takes some time to get accustomed to sitting on the other side of the table,” he observes.

How does one become a fractional CIO?

Seeking work as a fractional CIO can be compared to launching a career as a freelance writer, artist, or actor. Having a strong resume is the starting point, Kirkwood says. “A fractional CIO is not a position for new CIOs on the block,” he warns.

Fractional CIO candidates should be able to prove to prospective clients that they can bring expertise and thought leadership to the enterprise while differentiating themselves from senior-level staff members. “Next, they need to network to find high-growth start-ups that need the vision to build an IT infrastructure that’s highly scalable and supports growth, but lacks the current scale to hire a full-time equivalent,” Kirkwood advises.

Becoming an interim leader should be part of your professional plan, rather than an impulsive pivot, Ryan warns. “Take a moment to sit down and determine why you’re interested in leaving the permanent workforce and whether interim roles are the particular path that you’re interested in.”