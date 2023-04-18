Why IT surveys can’t be trusted for strategic decisions

Information, according to the mathematical theory that bears its name, reduces uncertainty. If, for example, I tell you I tossed a coin twice, you’ll know there were four equally probable outcomes. But if I then tell you the first toss came up tails, the number of possible outcomes cuts in half: tails/heads or tails/tails.

In this way, the information I have given you has cut your uncertainty in half. Everything we do in IT starts here, with the definition of a “bit.”

And yet when it comes to reading about our industry, content that too often fails to reduce our uncertainty about a subject in any useful way.

Why do I say that, you ask? One reason is that surveys dominate research into IT practices, and their results generally follow the well-worn template: X percent of Y does or is planning to do Z.

Surveys, that is, only reduce our uncertainty about how many people or organizations are doing something we care about (or are supposed to). And even that is clouded by our lack of certainty as to how truthful the respondents are.

You can’t trust the answers

Let’s take a random example in which a CIO’s survey response indicates they’re planning to rationalize their applications portfolio. That doesn’t mean they’ll get the budget to actually rationalize it. Often their “yes” answer to a question is wistful yearning —something they’d like to do, if only they could.