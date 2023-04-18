6 ways to drive Wi-Fi operational efficiencies

By: Gayle Levin, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Wireless at Aruba, A Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.\n\nIf you\u2019re like me and you\u2019ve been reading the news lately, the economic outlook is all over the place. It\u2019s difficult enough to prioritize IT spending and align efforts to support business initiatives without trying to predict the future economic outlook. That\u2019s why I wasn\u2019t surprised that a recent survey from IDC[1] showed that IT leaders are taking a measured approach: Keep budgets stable while at the same time building in flexibility should the macroeconomic environment change significantly. To help take control in these uncertain times, this blog outlines six strategies to modernize your\u00a0Wi-Fi.\n\n6 ways to drive operational efficiencies by modernizing your Wi-Fi network\n\nLearn more today:\n\nExplore the infographic\n\nWatch the video on Wi-Fi 6E\n\nLearn how to do more with your network\n\n-------\n\n[1] Future Enterprise Resiliency & Spending Survey - Wave 11, IDC, December, 2022; n=840. Compared to your organization's likely final IT spending levels for 2022, how will current disruptions affect your organization's most likely IT spending levels for 2023?\n\n[2] Enterprise Management Association, Network Management Megatrends 2022\n\n[3] ibid\n\nThis blog was published on blogs.arubanetworks.com on 03\/27\/23.