Oracle adds AI, automation capabilities to SCM, HCM Fusion apps

Oracle on Wednesday said it is adding new AI and automation capabilities to its Fusion Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM) suites to help enterprises increase efficiency across different divisions.

The updates to the SCM suite, which have been made generally available, include an AI-based planning tool, an enhanced quote-to-cash process for Fusion applications, and new rebate management capabilities.

The AI-based planning tool, according to the company, is expected to aid enterprises in improving the accuracy of lead time assumptions across their supply chain via the use of machine learning.

“The new feature can improve planning efficiency and results by identifying lead time trends, anomalies, and their potential impact with prioritized actions and resolution suggestions,” the company said in a statement.

The new planning tool has been added to the planning advisor inside Oracle Supply Chain Planning, an application that is part of the company’s SCM suite.

Since last year, Oracle has been gradually adding new capabilities, including some AI and automation features, to its supply chain suite.