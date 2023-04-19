Top considerations for data modernization initiatives

Most organizations are already well under way with their digital transformation journeys, particularly data modernization. For most companies, the drive for data modernization is attributed to the massive growth of data and a business goal to harness as much data as possible to unlock its potential in transformative ways. Adopting cloud-based solutions is, perhaps, one of the most popular means of modernizing. Moving data into a cloud-based environment enables faster data sharing, improves workflows, and can ease workloads on mainframe systems and data centers.

But moving critical infrastructure out of the data center is a process that is easier said than done. Anytime data moves from one environment to another, risks and security threats become a real possibility. For businesses that operate in highly regulated industries or handle large amounts of sensitive customer data, considerations around the potential for regulatory violations or data breaches make getting the modernization process done securely critical.

When executed poorly, data modernization can leave organizations with a jumbled mess of data, adding to workloads, sapping productivity and workflows, and harming employee and customer satisfaction. Businesses need both the right tools and partners to make cloud migration easier and move data quickly without sacrificing security. Here are four important questions IT leaders should ask themselves when it comes to data modernization.

How accessible is your data to employees?

An important part of any data modernization initiative is eliminating data siloes to improve decision making and customer experience. But the business of digital transformation often has the opposite effect, at least in the short term. As new technologies are implemented and data migrates, new pockets of siloed data can emerge, necessitating the use of multiple applications and systems to keep everything in line.

Employees need secure, remote access to the data that drives the business while this migration is happening—and after. With many modernization efforts taking a hybrid approach, businesses need to ensure they are leveraging tools that eliminate siloes and connect applications across environments. Using technologies that support a hybrid environment makes it easier to modernize with less disruption, improving workloads, keeping data accessible and ultimately driving greater revenue.

Is content management getting in the way of productivity?

Enterprises store a vast amount of data. When it comes to effective data governance, relying on manual processes can hinder productivity while also leaving businesses exposed to regulatory violations, human errors, and missed revenue opportunities. The amount of data moving across an enterprise is only going to increase as more innovation and disruption emerge. Ensuring content management systems are up to the task can be the difference between success or costly mistakes.

Incorporating intelligent automation into content management should be a top priority in every data modernization journey. Adding automation gives data professionals an extra level of support, reducing workloads, streamlining workflows, and jumpstarting productivity. Easing the strain on data management teams can help improve data quality and keep businesses one step ahead of the market.

What are your compliance needs?

Many enterprises are sitting on a trove of highly sensitive data and customer information that needs to be protected. But with more data moving to cloud environments and employees opting for hybrid settings, the risk of data sprawl and unstructured data has increased substantially. Without an effective data governance strategy, businesses are effectively flying blind, with limited insight into where their data lives at any given time.

The less visibility and awareness IT has over data, the greater the chance that it will be exposed. Particularly for businesses that operate in highly regulated industries, modernization initiatives must include a robust data governance strategy, capable of keeping pace with regulatory changes, while ensuring sensitive data is properly stored and cared for.

How agile are your operations?

